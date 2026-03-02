Insider Reveals How Recent Trade Impacts Browns’ Draft Plans

Any move the Cleveland Browns make between now and the 2026 NFL Draft will undoubtedly have an effect on what they will do with the No. 6 overall pick. With the free agent market not even open yet, the Browns have already made a significant acquisition.

Cleveland added veteran offensive lineman Tytus Howard from the Houston Texans in a trade that only cost them a fifth-round draft pick. The Browns then reportedly gave Howard a three-year contract extension worth $63 million that runs through the 2029 season.

The transaction could reveal a lot about how the Browns plan to rebuild their offensive line this offseason. Cleveland likely will have to replace all of its most-used starters, with multiple veterans headed toward free agency.

The draft is another way to fill in those spots, and ESPN insider Field Yates revealed how the recent trade impacts the Browns’ plans, specifically regarding tackle prospect Francis Mauigoa.

“Draft impact from the trade: The Browns own pick 6 and Miami RT Francis Mauigoa was an obvious potential target. Mauigoa played zero college snaps at LT. If he’s still on the Browns’ radar at 6, it would signal confidence they believe he can play LT (or is a G),” Yates posted on X.

Draft impact from the trade: the Browns own pick 6 and Miami RT Francis Mauigoa was an obvious potential target. Mauigoa played zero college snaps at LT. If he’s still on the Browns’ radar at 6, it would signal confidence they believe he can play LT (or is a G). https://t.co/OpWYzZYVA8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 2, 2026

Howard has shown he can be used almost anywhere along the offensive line during his time with the Texans, so he gives the Browns some much-needed flexibility going forward. Last season, he played most of his snaps at right tackle, then at left guard, and then right guard.

One lineman who is returning for the Browns is Dawand Jones, who opened the 2025 season as their left tackle. He lasted just three games before suffering his latest season-ending leg injury, but if he recovers as expected, he could remain at that position.

Then, if the Browns do wind up drafting Mauigoa at No. 6, they can leave him at right tackle and avoid the risk of him making the move to the left side as an NFL rookie. Spencer Fano of Utah is also in the mix for that selection, but he be off the board after he improved his stock at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Of course, the Browns could make even more moves before the late-April draft, so their plans and needs may remain in flux until the moment their first pick arrives.

NEXT:

Insider Reveals Browns' Potential Next Trade In Offseason