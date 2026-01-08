Insider Reveals Key Factors That Will Determine David Njoku’s Return

If the Cleveland Browns hope to be in better shape next year, they will have to put a lot of energy into improving their lacking offense. That means investing in new, exciting talent and retaining players who are already proving their worth.

There is a ton of uncertainty about tight end David Njoku and his role on the team moving forward. In fact, there are rumors that he may have played his last game for the Browns.

Writing for ESPN, Dan Graziano said that the stellar first season of rookie Harold Fannin Jr. has cast even more doubt around Njoku. However, because of their fondness for Njoku – and his love of Cleveland – the Browns might find a way to keep the 29-year-old tight end next season.

For Njoku, it’ll all come down to money and whoever is hired as the new head coach.

If the team is able to offer a favorable contract and the next coach wants Njoku to remain, he probably will.

“The emergence of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. has affected Njoku’s playing time, and it could affect his future with the team. He likes it in Cleveland, and the Browns like him, so it’s possible — even likely — they find common ground on a reasonable deal. The decision could also be affected by potential changes to the Browns’ coaching staff,” Graziano wrote.

Following the Brown’s final win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Njoku spoke with the press and made it clear that he’d like to be in Cleveland next year. But that doesn’t mean a deal will get done.

This wasn’t Njoku’s best season, with him racking up 33 receptions, 293 yards, and four touchdowns. For comparison, he had 64 receptions, 505 yards, and five touchdowns in the year before.

Meanwhile, Fannin has made his mark on the team, and the Browns are understandably weighing their options. Although they would love to have both on the roster, they may not be able to afford that.

If it boils down to money and being forced to choose between Fannin and Njoku, the Browns might have to make a painful choice. But there is a chance both sides could negotiate a contract that leads to everyone getting what they want. Njoku’s recent season may not have been as great as what he did before, but he is a beloved player, and the front office will likely work hard to retain him.

They would love to enter next year with both Fannin and Njoku in the lineup.

