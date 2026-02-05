Insider Says Browns Have A Problem They Must Fix ASAP

The Cleveland Browns have big plans for their offseason, but they cannot pursue any of them until they address a very complicated, troubling problem. They currently don’t know what’s happening between them and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, and it’s holding the team up. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi said the Browns have to solve the Schwartz problem as soon as possible.

Whether Schwartz stays or goes, the Browns have things they need to attend to, and they cannot go much longer without clarity about their DC.

“They have to dive in and start doing some film study with the players they’re inheriting. Maybe the defensive guys are doing that, the assistant coaches. That’s the next order of business for Monken and his staff. Before they can plan their offseason priorities, they have to know who they have,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi says that the Browns need to figure out this Jim Schwartz situation ASAP… Do you think the Browns should keep Schwartz as DC? pic.twitter.com/CvMjM3So1D — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 5, 2026

If Schwartz is so unhappy about being passed over for the head coach job, the Browns will have to hire a new DC almost immediately. They surely have candidates in mind, whether they be in-house or outside of the team. Todd Monken has already brought in people he used to work with, so he may have someone in mind and is just waiting to see what happens with Schwartz.

If Schwartz does come back, the Browns will have to know that his heart is truly in it. If he is simply returning because he has no other options, that would not be an ideal scenario.

Monken has said he loves the Browns’ defense, which is clear praise for everything Schwartz has done. Even if Schwartz leaves, the team will still try to build upon what he has created.

It’s been more than a week of speculation, rumors, and questions about Schwartz. The Browns are hoping to clear things up soon.

In fact, they have to because they have so much to do in the offseason.

NEXT:

Joe Flacco Breaks Silence On Kevin Stefanski’s Future After Browns Exit