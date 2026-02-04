What The Browns Didn’t Say About Jim Schwartz Spoke Volumes

The Cleveland Browns introduced new head coach Todd Monken to their fans on Tuesday during a much-hyped press conference, but he wasn’t the only one getting attention. Instead, there was talk about defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who still hasn’t agreed to return to the Browns for another year after being passed over for the head coach role.

Owner Jimmy Haslam, GM Andrew Berry, and Monken all talked about Schwartz, but they didn’t say much. However, according to Tony Rizzo, they said enough.

While speaking on his ESPN Cleveland show, Rizzo said the comments about Schwartz make it sound like he isn’t returning to the Browns.

“Doesn’t sound to me like Jim Schwartz is coming back anytime soon,” Rizzo said.

Haslam expressed his respect for Schwartz but said that Tuesday wasn’t the time to talk about him. Berry repeated the same sentiment. As for Monken, he called Schwartz “outstanding” but said that it wasn’t his place to talk about his future with the team.

So, fans walked away with just as many questions as they had at the start of the press conference.

The Browns can only wait so long with this Schwartz situation. The new season doesn’t start for many months, but Monken has to assemble his staff, and he needs a defensive coordinator as soon as possible.

At this point, Schwartz’s return might be impossible. The Browns may not want him back after his reaction to not getting the HC job. As for Monken, he may not feel comfortable working so closely with him, knowing that there are such negative feelings.

But not coming back to the Browns might hurt Schwartz’s future. He doesn’t have any other options lined up, which means he may have to sit out of the NFL if he isn’t Cleveland’s DC. Right now, everyone is still guessing about what will come next.

But no matter what happens with Schwartz, the Browns want another season of strong defense from their players.

