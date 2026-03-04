Insider Throws Cold Water On Browns QB Rumors

When the Arizona Cardinals announced that they had released quarterback Kyler Murray, there were plenty of analysts and experts who started talking about him potentially joining the Cleveland Browns. Murray is looking for a new home, and the Browns are reportedly still considering adding another quarterback.

In some ways, Murray in Cleveland makes sense. But appearing on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi said that he doesn’t think Murray is the right fit for the Browns.

Instead, Cleveland needs a mentor, someone who is willing to sit in the background as the younger players develop and enhance their skills.

“They don’t need another guy to compete for the starting job. They need a guy to be there in the background and help the quarterbacks in the room and be there if they need him, and that’s not Kyler Murray,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi does not think that the Browns need to add Kyler Murray to their QB room. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/LRyWsIzXl1 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 4, 2026

The rumors and speculation about Murray are the consequences of the Browns not being clearer about their quarterback plans. Although the team has repeatedly praised Shedeur Sanders after his first year, they haven’t come out and said he’s earned the starting spot next season. They also haven’t made decisions about Deshaun Watson or Dillon Gabriel.

Plus, there have been many reports about the Browns being involved in the QB market during the offseason, which only adds fuel to the fire. Therefore, when someone like Murray is released from his team, it only makes sense that people start connecting him with Cleveland.

But if Murray did move to the Browns, he would want to be a starter, and that would mean that Sanders, Watson, Gabriel, or anyone else wouldn’t get the chance. To many, this would be a bad move because they feel that Sanders is a developmental player, someone who will get better next season and beyond. They don’t feel that his rookie campaign showed all of his promise, and he deserves more time.

A signing of Murray wouldn’t be a half-measure or a small adjustment. It would be a big deal that would put an end to any conversation about who is starting as QB next year.

