A New Betting Favorite Has Emerged To Be Next Browns Coach

Even though it’s only been happening for a short amount of time, the hunt for a new head coach for the Cleveland Browns has been wild and busy. A number of big names have been in the mix, and Cleveland’s ownership seems to be hard at work looking for a replacement for Kevin Stefanski.

Over the last few days, former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has received a lot of attention, and he is officially the top name to watch. According to Kalshi Sports, McDaniel now has the best betting odds of being the next head coach in Cleveland.

McDaniel is followed by Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, John Harbaugh, Nathan Scheelhaase of the Los Angeles Rams, and Jim Schwartz.

“Mike McDaniel is now the favorite to be the next coach of the Cleveland Browns: 24% — Mike McDaniel, 17% — Dan Pitcher, 14% — John Harbaugh, 12% — Nathan Scheelhaase, 11% — Jim Schwartz,” Kalshi Sports posted on X.

Just a few days ago, Schwartz was seen as the top name on this list, so this shows just how much can change in a short amount of time. But just because McDaniel is the top candidate right now doesn’t mean the job is guaranteed to him.

Although McDaniel has a history with the Browns, the team may not agree with his plans and where he wants to take them. On top of that, McDaniel is in the mix for several teams, such as the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

With McDaniel set to meet with multiple franchises, there is a chance that he is the one who denies the Browns because he gets an offer that appeals to him more.

The Browns are one of the teams scheduled to sit down with McDaniel, and they may have an advantage because they could be doing it first. If that is the case, they could leave a strong, lasting impression on him, and it may influence his plans moving forward. McDaniel has been praised for his offensive work, which means he could be a perfect fit for Cleveland and the ways they are trying to improve.

But even though he has the best odds of becoming their next head coach, several people could end up with this job.

