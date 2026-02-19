© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Thursday, February 19, 2026
Josh Cribbs Warns Browns About Bringing In Rumored WR Target

Brandon Marcus
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

 

With Tyreek Hill now on the market and looking for a new home in the NFL, some Cleveland Browns fans feel their team should take him on and offer him an agreeable, team-friendly contract. Josh Cribbs, however, is not one of those people.

Speaking on The Top Dawgs Show, Cribbs said the Browns’ recent run with Nick Chubb should serve as a reminder not to get into business with a player who has problems with injuries.

“We have to be smart, he just had a Nick Chubb-type injury. That’s what we’ve been doing a lot. We did that with a few guys. It didn’t pan out too well,” Cribbs said.

Hill was forced to miss a majority of his fourth year in Miami because of a knee injury all the way back in Week 4. He both dislocated his knee and tore his ACL.

An ACL tear is always a serious injury, but even more so for a player who is in his 30s. That alone is enough to make many fans worry about Hill possibly coming to Cleveland.

Cribbs’ valid fear is that the Browns could sign Hill, only to discover that he will not be the same player as he has been in the past.

One benefit of skewing younger is that players are healthier. The Browns have accepted that their roster is going to be one of the youngest in the league, so seeking an older vet who is coming off an injury seems counterintuitive to some.

