Shedeur Sanders Sends 4-Word Message After Wyatt Teller’s Departure

Wyatt Teller has made his decision and is saying goodbye to the Cleveland Browns. On Wednesday, Teller posted a heartfelt message on social media, confirming that the guard’s time in Cleveland has come to an end.

Some fans weren’t surprised, but many were sad to see him go. That is also true for his fellow players.

Shedeur Sanders reacted to Teller’s message, sharing that he will miss the Browns staple who has spent the last seven seasons in Cleveland.

“Gonna miss you bro,” Sanders replied on Teller’s Instagram post, via Dalvinthetruth.

Shedeur sanders reacts to Wyatt teller announcing he will not be returning to Cleveland .. Wyatt was one of the VERY FEW REAL ONES on that offensive line . Atleast them hating ahh fat boys that didnt wanna see him play or help em out before he was qb1 won’t be there either 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UcYpTZeL09 — Dalvinthetruth (@dalvinthetruth) February 19, 2026

In Teller’s original post, he said that he wished things didn’t turn out this way, and thanked the team and fans for “changing the trajectory of my life forever.” During his seven seasons with the Browns, Teller made 94 of 101 starts and earned three Pro Bowl selections.

This last season saw Teller face some injury problems and was replaced multiple times. Because of that and the changing look of the team, there were many people who expected that Teller could be leaving in the offseason.

Sure enough, Teller has decided that he is going to test free agency and see what other teams have to offer him. However, throughout the last season, Teller publicly said that he was hoping to return to the Browns. Perhaps he realized that the team wouldn’t have space for him, and he stood a better chance with a different franchise.

Teller’s presence will be missed. He had become a reliable and respected veteran, and the Browns would surely love his expertise, experience, and mentoring mindset in the new season, especially since the team is now getting younger.

This message from Sanders shows that Teller not only had an impact on the field but also left a sizeable impression on all his teammates, including those who had played only a single season.

Now that Teller has officially made his choice, Browns fans will continue to root for him, even though he’ll be competing against them.

NEXT:

