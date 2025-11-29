Kareem Hunt Has Eye-Opening Comments About Kevin Stefanski

The last two years have been rough for the Cleveland Browns, but fans can still take comfort in having a two-time Coach of the Year in Kevin Stefanski. He’s guided the team through some of its highest highs and lowest lows, yet remains a steady, calming presence.

Even at 3–8, he continues to have the support and confidence of nearly everyone in the building.

Stefanski took over in 2020 and helped stabilize the franchise after several difficult seasons. The results have not always shown up in the win column, but he has done strong work and has coached some outstanding players, including Kareem Hunt.

Hunt recently appeared on an episode of Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson.

When asked about playing for Stefanski, Hunt opened up about his experience and shared his thoughts on his time with the Browns.

“Coach Stefanski, he’s a great coach. He’s definitely a player’s coach. When he first got there in 2020, he changed the game. Leadership, man. He’s not going to sugarcoat anything.”

Hunt’s Praise Reflects The Locker Room’s Belief In Stefanski’s Leadership

Even during the Browns’ down seasons, owner Jimmy Haslam has consistently expressed confidence in Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry. Stefanski’s calm and steady leadership has earned him plenty of patience from the front office.

Some fans have called for him to be fired after a difficult year, but this was always expected to be a rebuilding season. It is also not on Stefanski that the team has gone through so many quarterbacks, none of whom are a long-term answer.

Hunt’s support is shared by many in the locker room, and it is a reminder of why Stefanski remains one of the league’s better coaches.

While the Browns’ record over the past two seasons doesn’t guarantee that Stefanski will be the coach in 2026, Hunt’s comments about Stefanski clarify why the players continue to play hard for him.

