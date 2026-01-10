Kevin Stefanski Is Meeting With Titans Today

Kevin Stefanski didn’t just sit around after he was fired by the Cleveland Browns. Instead, he got to work finding a new head coaching position. The week following his departure from the Browns has been filled with a lot of activity, but he is still without a job.

On Saturday morning, Mary Kay Cabot reported information about Stefanski’s next move, revealing that he would be interviewing for the head coaching job with the Tennessee Titans.

This follows interviews with the New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens.

“Ex #Browns HC Kevin Stefanski is interviewing for the #Titans job today, as previously reported. Again, the Browns would’ve drafted QB Cam Ward No. 2 if he slipped. Stefanski & GM Andrew Berry liked him a lot. KS has already talked to the #Giants, #Raiders & #Ravens,” Cabot wrote.

As noted by Cabot, the Browns had a serious interest in acquiring Cam Ward last season, but they weren’t able to get it done, and he spent his first year playing for the Titans. Getting a job with Tennessee would give Stefanski a chance to work with the 23-year-old quarterback.

But the Titans have problems of their own, which is one of the reasons why they are currently without a coach. Stefanski would be stepping into a team that needs to show a lot of improvement next season. Stefanski is well aware of that and well aware of the team’s recent history of firing coaches.

With Ward at the center of it all, the Titans want a head coach who has a history of working with offense. Stefanski’s recent seasons with the Browns may not bolster his case because offense has been a serious issue for Cleveland. But he also has a long, proven career, experience as an offensive coordinator in the past, and two Coach of the Year awards.

The fact that Stefanski has gotten this far in the process shows that the Titans are taking him seriously. However, they have other candidates they are looking at as well.

Even if things don’t work with Tennessee, there is a good chance that Stefanski finds another job in the NFL soon.

