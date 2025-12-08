Kevin Stefanski Refuses To Explain Controversial Shedeur Sanders Move

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has been under heavy criticism this season, not only because the team continues to lose, but also because of several questionable decisions he has made. During Sunday’s 31–29 loss to the Tennessee Titans, Stefanski drew a lot of backlash for taking Sanders off the field during a potential game-tying two-point conversion.

But that was not the only concern fans had after watching Sanders deliver the best game of his young career, completing 23 of 42 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns. Many are now asking why it took Stefanski so long to give Sanders a real chance to start.

Stefanski spoke about that on Monday and quickly dismissed the question.

“I’m not going to get into those type of things. I’m, obviously, focused on what’s in front of us,” Stefanski said.

This is a fair question after seeing the way Sanders played on Sunday. What makes the situation even more confusing is how long it took for him to get any work with the first team offense. After Sanders made his debut against the Ravens, Stefanski admitted that Sanders had never taken a single snap with the starters before that game.

The entire situation between Stefanski and Sanders this season has been confusing, and it would not be surprising if more details eventually come out about what has really been happening behind the scenes.

