Maxx Crosby Gets Honest About Relationship With Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett is on pace to shatter the NFL’s single-season sack record, and if he keeps going at this rate, he isn’t just going to break it, but he could crush it and put it out of reach for quite some time. In last week’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Garrett logged three more sacks to bring his total to a career-high 18 on the year.

Garrett has 13 sacks over his last four games, which is the most of any player in NFL history over a four-game span. In the Raiders game, fans were treated to a meeting of two of the best pass rushers of this generation, as Maxx Crosby logged eight tackles but didn’t take down Shedeur Sanders in his debut.

During the most recent episode of Crosby’s The Rush podcast, he spoke about the relationship he has with Garrett.

He touched on their history and had plenty of nice things to say about the Browns’ star.

“We go way back. I’ve got a lot of love for him. He’s a great dude, in the offseason we connected a few times at events and things like that. He does it the right way. He’s one of the best players of his generation. He pushes me to be better and I’m sure I do the same for him,” Crosby said.

Maxx Crosby on His Relationship with Myles Garrett!

Two Stars Dominating Despite Struggling Teams

Crosby has a lot in common with Garrett, as the two sack artists continue to put up big numbers year after year for AFC cellar dwellers. Both teams are in last place once again, but that doesn’t stop either of them from showing up every week and being a leader by example.

It’s nice to hear that the two have a solid relationship and have become friends over the years.

Hopefully for Raiders fans, Garrett potentially breaking the sack record can push Crosby to make a run at the record next year.

