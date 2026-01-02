Myles Garrett Had Telling Response About Potential Coaching Change

Though the outcome may already be decided, everyone around the Cleveland Browns likely has an opinion on what should happen with Kevin Stefanski. The head coach seemingly is about to lose his job as soon as the season is over, but there may be an outside chance that he’s back next year.

Whatever happens, it is the returning players who will be affected the most. That includes superstar Myles Garrett, who is the face of the franchise on the field.

Garrett recently had a telling response when asked about a potential coaching change.

“Myles Garrett asked if he’d like to see continuity continue with Kevin Stefanski: ‘I want things to be successful.’ Garrett when asked if he’d offer input: ‘I play football,'” Daryl Ruiter wrote on X.

This offseason, the All-Pro defensive end was seemingly so unsatisfied with the direction of the franchise that he publicly requested a trade. Those concerns were eased with a record-breaking contract extension, to the point that the lucrative new deal included a no-trade clause.

Now, about to end a second straight non-playoff season, with just seven wins in the past 33 games, change is likely on the horizon. However, based on Garrett’s comments, he doesn’t want to have any say in what that may or may not be.

Perhaps that’s because he has a more pressing matter on his mind. Garrett needs one sack in the finale against the Cincinnati Bengals to set the NFL single-season record.

With just one-half sack in the past two games, Garrett sits at 22.0 for the season, on the verge of the record of 22.5 that is shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. After coming up empty against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17, Garrett could get the mark by taking down Joe Burrow.

Maybe after that, Garrett will weigh in on the Browns’ coaching situation.

