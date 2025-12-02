Insider Sheds Light On How Browns Players Feel About Kevin Stefanski

As the season has hit roadblock after roadblock for the Cleveland Browns, there have been a few consistent storylines and questions. A lot of people have been wondering about head coach Kevin Stefanski and if his job is safe moving into the offseason and next year.

When it comes to that, one of the things that matters most is how the players feel about him. And, according to Tom Withers, Stefanski still has the support of Browns players, which bodes well for his job security.

Appearing on 92.3 The Fan, Withers summed up what he’s heard about Stefanski and his relationship with the team.

“The guys that I have talked to said Kevin (Stefanski) still has everyone’s attention. I think he has the respect of the locker room, still. I don’t think anybody’s tuned him out, yet. The vibes that I get from the conversations that I’ve had with guys in the locker room is that this is still a united team that feels strong about what this year is about,” Withers said.

Stefanski’s Record In The Past Two Seasons Raises Questions

Withers admitted that there have been many concerns about Stefanski, and some of them are unfair. He knows that certain fans have questioned the head coach’s choices, especially when it comes to the use of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Of course, the Browns aren’t playing as well as they’d like, and their record is abysmal. At the end of the day, the coach is going to take most of the blame for that, but Stefanski is receiving understanding and grace from some.

Perhaps that’s because few people expected this season to be a great one, or because there is patience to see if this team can be better after an offseason together and a productive draft.

That doesn’t mean his job is guaranteed. The players may still like him, but ultimately, this is a decision that will be made by ownership, who are surely paying very close attention to how this season ends.

