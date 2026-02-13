One Potential Browns DC Candidate Is Staying With Giants

The Cleveland Browns’ search for a new defensive coordinator is starting to take on the twists and turns that they encountered while looking for a new head coach. Since Jim Schwartz resigned, the Browns have looked at internal candidates and have requested interviews with multiple assistants from outside the organization.

While the Browns were looking to replace head coach Kevin Stefanski, some potential candidates simply passed on the opportunity. That is now the case with one prospective defensive coordinator.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, potential Browns defensive coordinator candidate Charlie Bullen is staying with the New York Giants and will not interview with Cleveland.

“Browns had requested a DC interview with the Giants Charlie Bullen, but he gets added duties and more money to stay with John Harbaugh,” Cabot wrote on X.

Bullen was the Giants’ outside linebackers coach, but he now will add the title of running game coordinator, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo. The assistant will also get a contract extension.

The Browns were not the only team potentially interested in Bullen, so it is not like he used them in particular to better his own situation. But any coach who declines to interview for a promotion in the NFL has to be seen as somewhat of a disappointment.

Fortunately, new head coach Todd Monken still has plenty of candidates to fill the opening that was created by Schwartz’s reaction to being passed over for the top job. Schwartz had time remaining on his contract, so the Browns may have been counting on him to stay and continue to run their top-rated defense.

The Browns reportedly may have interest in internal candidates Ephraim Banda, Jason Tarver, Brandon Lynch and Jacques Cesaire. They have also requested interviews with outside assistants Cory Undlin of the Houston Texans, Jonathan Cooley of the Carolina Panthers, Aubrey Pleasant of the Los Angeles Rams, and Mike Rutenberg of the Atlanta Falcons.

The search that landed on Monken took longer than some fans and analysts may have liked, and now his attempt to replace Schwartz seems like it could be entering a drawn-out process of its own.

