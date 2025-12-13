Browns Nation

Saturday, December 13, 2025
One Shedeur Sanders Stat Might Surprise Browns Fans

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Many Cleveland Browns fans finally got their wish a few weeks back when rookie fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders took over as the starting quarterback. In three starts, he has a 1-2 record, but has opened up the offense with his ability to extend plays and push the ball deep down the field.

He is coming off his best performance with nearly 400 yards and four total touchdowns in a loss to the Tennessee Titans and will look to follow it up against a much tougher foe with the Chicago Bears waiting for him in Week 15. The Bears lead the league in interceptions, so they’ll be a fun test for the rookie that will help show where he is in his development.

There has been a lot to like so far, and there are plenty of stats that prove how impressive Sanders has been.

One stat might even surprise Browns fans, and that’s the fact that he is averaging more yards per attempt thus far than Bernie Kosar’s rookie season in 1985, according to Pro Football Reference.

In 1985, Bernie Kosar averaged 6.4 yards per pass attempt in 12 games played. Shedeur Sanders is averaging 7.5 yards per pass attempt in 4 games played.

Kosar is considered the most successful quarterback in franchise history and led the team to a pair of AFC Championship games, which is something this fan base is dying to see again. That’s likely a long way away, and Sanders doesn’t need that kind of pressure at this time.

Sanders just needs to keep taking it one week at a time, and if he can keep improving, he can put a lot of pressure on this front office in the offseason. A strong finish to his rookie year could push the front office to commit to him as the starter in 2026 instead of using one of the two 2026 first-round picks on another rookie.

It’s fun to see him already put in the same sentence as Kosar.

Hopefully for Browns fans, he can take them further than even Kosar ever did.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Responds To A Claim Few Players Ever Hear
Browns Nation