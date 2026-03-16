Quincy Williams Reacts To Seeing His Browns Jersey For First Time

Cleveland Browns fans have been learning all about the incoming players who will populate the roster next season. Some look more promising than others and are generating a lot of excitement.

Quincy Williams is coming to the Browns, hoping to take over where Devin Bush left off. Williams, who last played for the New York Jets, is adjusting to being with the team, and a new video shared by the Browns on X featured him getting a good look at his No. 5 jersey for the first time.

Williams looked elated, ready to play, and very happy about donning his new number for Cleveland.

“Get that five. A new era. The Joker got some new threads. We were in the car driving, and then I see five, five, five. I was like, it’s alignment, right page, right path. I’m ready to get started now,” Williams said.

Quincy gonna look quick in 5 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/8IH0ifC0L7 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 16, 2026

What makes Williams such an enticing choice for the Browns? For one, it’s his speed and relentless energy. Highlights from his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Jets show that he can move with lightning-fast speed. His last year with New York wasn’t as explosive as what came before, but it’s obvious that he may be a great fit in Cleveland.

But Williams also worked with the Browns’ new defensive coordinator, Mike Rutenberg. That alone is reason to be intrigued by Williams. Rutenberg and Williams worked together in both Jacksonville and New York. In fact, Rutenberg was Williams’ first linebacker coach in the NFL.

Williams has to improve on his 83 tackles last season (he had 116 the year before), but he could get a second wind in Cleveland among familiar faces. And the Browns will be saving money, which is a huge bonus for them.

Enthusiasm is obviously very important too. This team needs good energy from anyone coming to the team, from the coaching staff to the players.

This video of Williams shows that he’s very happy with his new team, and that attitude could be one of his biggest assets.

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