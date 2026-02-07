Browns Expected To Hire Former Commanders OL Coach

Todd Monken is certainly wasting no time putting his offensive staff together as the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Multiple assistants are joining the team daily as the veteran takes advantage of the contacts he built over a long career.

It started almost immediately after Monken was hired when he named George Warhop as Cleveland’s new offensive line coach. The two worked together with the Baltimore Ravens, where Monken was the offensive coordinator for the past three seasons.

Now, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, the Browns are hiring an assistant offensive line coach, naming Bobby Johnson, who was fired by the Washington Commanders after this season.

“The Browns are expected to hire Bobby Johnson as an assistant offensive line coach, sources tell CBS Sports. Was the offensive line coach for the Commanders the last two seasons. Was previously the offensive line coach for the Giants and Bills,” Zenitz wrote on X.

Both Monken and Johnson worked for the Jacksonville Jaguars, though their paths did not cross there. Monken left as wide receivers coach after the 2010 season, and Johnson was their tight ends coach in 2012.

Monken’s first wave of hires was from his staff with the Ravens. In addition to Warhop, those include new Browns offensive coordinator Travis Switzer and passing game coordinator Danny Breyer.

Hires from outside the Ravens organization include quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian and assistant quarterbacks coach Matt Baker. From the Browns’ staff, Chris Jones has been moved to wide receivers coach from his previous role as tight ends coach under former head coach Kevin Stefanski.

It is an impressive list so far, considering that Monken was one of the last head coaches hired during a very busy NFL hiring cycle. Former Browns offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren has joined the New York Giants, where John Harbaugh was hired as their head coach.

Monken still has his most important hire to make, however, after Jim Schwartz resigned as Browns defensive coordinator in the aftermath of being passed over for the top job. Some of the potential candidates are current Browns assistants Jason Tarver and Ephraim Banda, as well as Houston Texans assistant Cory Undlin.

At the pace Monken has filled out his staff to date, that hire may come more quickly than some might expect.

