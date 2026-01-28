Shedeur Sanders Sends 3-Word Message After Todd Monken Hire

Todd Monken becoming the head coach of the Cleveland Browns will have a huge effect on everyone within the organization. But it is arguably most important to Shedeur Sanders above everyone else.

Sanders’ already uncertain future will now be decided by someone who could essentially make or break his NFL career. Monken, who was hired because he is an offensive-minded coach, must decide if he wants to build around Sanders as his quarterback or look for a fresh start at the position.

For his part, Sanders seems excited by the news, as he sent a three-word message after Monken was hired, signaling it was “Time for work.”

“Time for work,” Sanders posted, along with a fire emoji and a watch emoji.

Shedeur Sanders welcome Todd Monken to Cleveland 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/sUdwtLKHhV — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 28, 2026

Though he has almost always taken the high road since he was a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders and former head coach Kevin Stefanski never seemed to really be in sync. That perception may have been exaggerated by a vocal base of supporters who believed Sanders was being held back by Stefanski and only played him late in the season because he had no other choice.

Now, whatever issues the two may have had with each other are irrelevant, and Sanders and the rest of his teammates should have a clean slate under a new coaching staff. However, it would be impossible to believe Monken doesn’t have some inkling about how he wants to handle Sanders. The former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator likely spent some time scouting him as a college prospect and certainly paid attention to his progress as an AFC North rival.

Sanders made seven starts to close the season, and the Browns won three of those games after winning only two prior to that. He did show some improvement in areas that were lacking, such as completion percentage and avoiding big sacks, but he still struggled with interceptions.

Now, after working with Lamar Jackson for three seasons in Baltimore, Monken will have to decide if he can turn Sanders into someone who can at least approach that level, or if he’d rather begin his Browns tenure with someone else.

