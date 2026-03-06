Shedeur Sanders Opens Up About Support He’s Getting From Fans

Shedeur Sanders may never become the quarterback the Cleveland Browns have been longing for. In fact, there are some metrics that say he is far from being a viable starter in the NFL.

Despite that, Sanders arguably would be the people’s choice to have the job as long as he wants it. For that, the young player has always been grateful.

Sanders recently opened up about the support he’s getting from fans, using social media to say it “truly means a lot to me.”

“It’s always cool when I randomly meet someone and they pull out my trading card to show me they have it. That support truly means a lot to me,” Sanders posted on X.

Sanders had that unyielding support even before he entered the league, evidenced by the reaction to him falling into the fifth-round in the 2025 NFL Draft. Since then, his defenders have been vocal about his potential and their belief that he is destined to be a star.

The Browns didn’t seem to think so, as he was left on the bench by former head coach Kevin Stefanski until he had no choice but to play him late in the season. Now, new head coach Todd Monken might not believe it, either, even though he has spoken well of Sanders since his arrival.

As of now, Sanders is expected to compete with Deshaun Watson for the starting QB job in 2026. However, the Browns are also being linked to any number of potential replacements, whether it be a veteran like Kyler Murray or younger players seen as having potential, such as Anthony Richardson or Malik Willis.

If the fans had their way, Sanders would already have the job, and he would be able to prove all of his doubters wrong by having success over a full season. Then, the Browns would have their QB issue settled once and for all and could concentrate on other matters, such as building the proper offense around him.

That may ultimately turn out to be the case if Monken decides that finding out what Sanders is truly capable of is the best thing for the organization as it maps out its future.

