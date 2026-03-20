Veteran Defender Has Re-Signed With Browns

The Cleveland Browns are keeping a familiar face on their defensive front. Although the team is going through a ton of changes right now, they are bringing back a well-established veteran who has been with them since 2022.

According to Cameron Wolfe, the Browns are re-signing defensive lineman Sam Kamara.

“DL Sam Kamara is re-signing with the Browns, per his agency LAA,” Wolfe posted on X.

DL Sam Kamara is re-signing with the Browns, per his agency LAA. pic.twitter.com/bnqyPXKeNX — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 20, 2026

Back in 2021, Kamara went undrafted out of Stony Brook before he was able to spend some time with the Chicago Bears. He played in eight games with the Bears and spent time with their practice squad.

Eventually, he was released by Chicago and then made his way over to Cleveland’s practice squad in October of 2022.

At 28, Kamara has been a steady, if understated, presence in Cleveland since then, bouncing between the active roster and the practice squad. Over four seasons, he’s appeared in 18 games, starting twice, and compiled 28 tackles, including five for loss.

Last season, Kamara was in four games for the Browns and racked up six tackles and three tackles for loss. He hasn’t been the most dominant player for the team, but he has been a part of Cleveland’s dynamic defense. The front office knows they have a good thing with their defensive unit, and they don’t want to mess that up.

Bringing Kamara back makes sense, partly because it establishes continuity on defense as the team experiences so many changes. Their offense is going through substantial modifications, which seem to be needed. For his part, Kamara can bring experience, depth, and a tenacious edge to the defensive line.

The Browns have already lost several major figures during this offseason, so seeing them re-sign someone is a bit of a change of pace. One of their biggest goals in the offseason is probably to not shake up the defense, considering that was one of the best things they had going for them last year.

With his veteran experience and loyalty to the team, Kamara may appear in more than four games next season.

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