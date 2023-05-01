Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Things To Know About Luke Wypler

3 Things To Know About Luke Wypler

By

Luke Wypler #53 of the Ohio State Buckeyes plays against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

There’s something to be said about playing college football in the same state where an NFL team (or two) resides.

Several members of the 2022 Ohio State Buckeyes found this out during and after the 2023 NFL Draft.

Apparently, the Cleveland Browns scouted the Buckeyes heavily last year.

Cleveland replenished its roster during the annual event by selecting OSU offensive linemen Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler.

After the draft, the franchise picked up former Buckeyes Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister (both are safeties) as undrafted free agents.

We’ll know soon enough which players make the roster.

Until then, here are three things to know about Luke Wypler.

 

1) Recruited by Colleges as a Prep Sophomore

Wypler showed his talent for offensive line play early in his prep career at Saint Joseph Regional High School in northern New Jersey.

He wasn’t quite finished with his sophomore year and already Wypler had a list of colleges ready to offer him scholarships.

Among the schools were Duke, Kentucky, Florida, Temple, Virginia, and Syracuse.

Stanford University also offered Wypler, unusual since the Cardinal usually waits until a prospect’s senior year.

“It feels really good. It’s really humbling to know that such a prestigious university like Stanford is willing to extend an offer to me this early, especially when they only offer some of the top linemen in my class,” Wypler said in 2018.

At that point, Wypler was already 6’3” and over 270 pounds as a left tackle for the Green Knights.

He helped lead the program to almost 2,500 yards rushing in 2018, which also led to a state title.

Despite his size, Wypler ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds and played three sports, lacrosse, football, and wrestling at Saint Joseph’s.

“I think coaches really see how the game is kind of evolving, and don’t always want a guy who is 350 pounds. You kind of want a more athletic guy. I think that’s what they see in me,” said Wypler about the colleges recruiting him.

Although he still had two seasons of prep ball left, the programs that recruited Wypler already had an idea where he would play in college.

“Schools are recruiting me as an interior lineman — guard, center,” said Wypler.

 

2) Performance Against Bulldogs Gave Wypler NFL Confidence

Sure enough, when Wypler chose his college destination a few years later, he went to Ohio State and the Buckeyes coaches turned him into a center.

He was an early-enrollee and reported for spring camp in early 2020.

Wypler and the Buckeyes were only a few weeks into drills when the remaining spring ball schedule was canceled due to Covid.

The team reported back in the fall of 2020 for an abbreviated season and Wypler saw action in one game.

He slowly but surely got used to playing center and was slotted as a backup before 2021.

Then, an injury to a starter thrust Wypler into the starting spot and he never looked back.

For the next two years, he held down the fort in the middle of the line and became one of the best centers in college football.

Pro Football Focus gave Wypler an overall grade of 82.5 for 2022, good for third best among all centers nationally.

Even better, Wypler gave up just one sack last season.

By the time the Buckeyes faced Georgia in the Peach Bowl, Wypler was considering whether to forgo his remaining two years of college eligibility and jump to the NFL.

His decision was affirmed when he helped stymie Bulldogs’ defensive tackle extraordinaire Jalen Carter in OSU’s 42-41 loss.

“This game is all about competition,” Wypler said at the NFL combine, “and when you play some of the best defensive linemen in the country and we held our own and excelled, that definitely factored into my decision.”

Feeling that he had nothing left to prove at Ohio State, Wypler jumped at the opportunity to become a pro and declared in January through his Twitter account.

“Football means to the world to me,” Wypler said in a post on Twitter. “To compete as a Buckeye at The Ohio State University – the best university in the country – has been the privilege of a lifetime.”

 

3) Academic Star as Well

Not only was Wypler a stud on the playing fields of New Jersey and Columbus, Ohio, he was a star in the classroom as well.

In fact, one of the primary reasons Stanford offered Wypler early in high school was the fact that he showed an aptitude for academics that Stanford is known for.

When he graduated from Saint Joseph’s, Wypler just missed attaining a 4.0 grade point average.

During his time at Ohio State, Wypler was an Academic All-Big Ten and a two-time OSU Scholar-Athlete.

Former Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud can attest to Wypler’s smarts having played with the center for three years.

“I love him to death,” Stroud said in 2022. “He’s my brother for life. He’s super smart, the smartest O-lineman I’ve ever met in my life.”

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Made A Contract Decision On A Key Player

9 hours ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Reportedly Are Very High On 1 Draft Pick's Upside

1 day ago

cleveland browns draft

Browns GM Makes His Thoughts Clear About Draft Philosophy

1 day ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Waste No Time Signing UDFAs (Full List)

1 day ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Comments On New CB Cameron Mitchell

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

Analyst Reacts To Browns Trading Their Final Draft Pick

2 days ago

Defensive lineman Isaiah Mcguire of Missouri participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

3 Things To Know About Isaiah McGuire

2 days ago

Defensive back Cameron Mitchell of Northwestern participates in a drill during the NFL Combine during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana

What The Browns Are Getting With New CB Cameron Mitchell

2 days ago

Dawand Jones of Ohio State participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 05, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

3 Things To Know About Dawand Jones

2 days ago

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson #1 of the UCLA Bruins warms up before his team's game against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game at Sun Bowl Stadium on December 30, 2022 in El Paso, Texas.

Browns Surprise With 5th-Round QB Selection

2 days ago

Baylor Bears walks off the field following Baylors 42-7 win over Texas State at McLane Stadium on September 17, 2022 in Waco,

Browns Go Big With 98th Pick Of The NFL Draft

2 days ago

Cedric Tillman #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers makes a catch for 28-yard touchdown reception in overtime during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on September 10, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Browns Draft WR Cedric Tillman In Third Round

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Get Fans Ready For Day 2 Of The Draft

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns GM Comments On Team's 2023 NFL Draft Plans

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Deshaun Watson Message On Draft Night

3 days ago

Final preparations are made prior to the start of the first round of the NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan, NY.

Analyst Determines Browns Have NFL's Worst Draft Record

4 days ago

cleveland browns

Former Cardinals CB Worked Out With Browns

4 days ago

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Browns Insider Ponders A Massive Trade

5 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have A Concerning Amount Of Draft Capital Over Next 2 Drafts

6 days ago

cleveland browns draft

2 Browns Players Likely On The Roster Bubble After The Draft

6 days ago

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.

2 Browns Players Who Could Be Traded During The NFL Draft

1 week ago

cleveland browns draft

Browns Analyst Shares 1 Belief About Their Draft Plans

1 week ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Myles Garrett Hopes Browns Can Follow 1 Team's Recipe For Success

1 week ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Pre-Draft Roster Review: Defensive Back

1 week ago

The Browns Have Made A Contract Decision On A Key Player

No more pages to load