Analyst Names Favorite Browns Move Of Offseason

The Cleveland Browns have made several moves during the offseason so far, and people are trying to decide which is the best of them all.

Writing for PFF, Zoltan Buday said that his favorite move from the Browns has been the signing of versatile offensive talent Elgton Jenkins, who is coming to the Browns from the Green Bay Packers.

Buday knows that Jenkins has room for improvement, but he likes what he’s seen so far and thinks his ability to play a couple of positions could be a huge benefit for Cleveland.

“Favorite Move: IOL Elgton Jenkins,” Buday wrote. “Jenkins brings versatility, having played both guard and center for the Green Bay Packers. While run blocking has never been his forte, Jenkins has been among the NFL’s best pass blockers at both positions. His 72.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 ranked fifth among 37 qualifying centers, and he logged a career-high 81.6 PFF pass-blocking grade at guard in 2024.”

The Browns and Jenkins agreed to a two-year, $24 million contract, with $20 million of it guaranteed. That is less than what he was earning with the Packers, so many view this contract as a financial win for the Browns. The market wasn’t being favorable to Jenkins, and Cleveland took advantage of that.

Verstaility is once again getting special attention. A couple of the Browns’ recent signings have shown that ability, which could be great for the team’s offense. The fact that Jenkins can play guard and center is great news for the new coaching staff.

Perhaps the biggest downside for Cleveland is that he is coming off a leg fracture from the 2025 season. That has some people worried that he may not be at 100 percent soon, or that it may affect his performance in 2026.

But because of his fairly inexpensive contract and the versatility he brings, the Jenkins signing is already viewed as a plus by many.

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