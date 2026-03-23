Browns Draw Rave Review For ‘Sneaky’ Free Agency Signing

The Cleveland Browns approached this offseason with virtually a blank slate on their offensive line. It allowed them to pursue additions without prioritizing a specific position, enabling them to acquire players they liked and figure out the alignment later.

A key to this plan was identifying versatile linemen. It started with Tytus Howard, a tackle who can also play guard, coming over in a trade with the Houston Texans. The Browns then signed guard Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, a former Pro Bowl guard who is projected as their center.

Analyst Lance Reisland gave the Browns a rare review for their “sneaky” free agent signing of Jenkins, who can also play tackle if needed, or mentor potential draft pick Monroe Freeling.

“Elgton Jenkins was a sneaky big-time add. Gives the Browns real flexibility up front. Can play LT in a pinch, upgrades the interior, and if they draft Freeling, no need to rush him. Develop him the right way. That’s how you build a real OL room,” Reisland posted on X.

Elgton Jenkins was a sneaky big-time add. Gives the Browns real flexibility up front. Can play LT in a pinch, upgrades the interior, and if they draft Freeling, no need to rush him. Develop him the right way. That’s how you build a real OL room. #Browns — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) March 22, 2026

Cleveland is on its way to becoming the first NFL team since 1970 to lose all of its most-used starting offensive linemen as free agents in the same offseason. Guard Wyatt Teller has signed with the Texans, while guard Joel Bitonio, center Ethan Pocic, and tackles Jack Conklin and Cam Robinson remain on the market.

Tackle Dawand Jones is the Browns’ only returning Week 1 starter from last season, but he played just three games due to his latest season-ending injury. His future is unclear, though some observers believe he can regain his former starting job.

If not, and the Browns find themselves needing a left tackle, Jenkins could be used there until they figure out something else. Of course, that would mean they need to find a center.

Either position could be addressed in the 2026 NFL Draft, with tackle likely to be an early pick while a center would be chosen in the later rounds. The Browns have been strongly linked to Freeling lately, a Georgia product who has been climbing draft boards after a historic performance in physical testing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

The Browns were wise to give themselves multiple options during the free agency period, which should provide them with the flexibility they can put to good use in the draft.

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Browns Could Have Sneaky Problem On Defense