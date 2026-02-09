Analyst Reveals What Browns Need To Address To Become Contenders

After two very discouraging seasons, the Cleveland Browns may be a long way from true title contention. However, as the New England Patriots just showed by getting to the Super Bowl, a new head coach and some significant offseason investments can turn around a struggling team very quickly.

The champion Seattle Seahawks also showed what can be accomplished with a first-round wide receiver and a reclamation project at quarterback. So, hopefully, the Browns were taking notes this weekend.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter revealed what the Browns need to address to become contenders, naming wide receiver, offensive line, and quarterback as the three most important areas.

“The issue for the Browns is they don’t have a prolific No. 1 WR like JSN (Jaxon Smith-Njigba). Offensive line is a reclamation project waiting to happen. And incompetent quarterback play. I worry that the Browns missed their runway with this defense that they have. Granted, they still have the foundational pieces to it, but they’re getting older. You’re going to have a new defensive coordinator this coming year. I am expecting a natural drop off on that side of the ball,” Ruiter said.

Ruiter is rightfully concerned that while the Browns’ offense improves, their highly ranked defense will start to decline, despite the presence of stars Myles Garrett, Carson Schwesinger, and Denzel Ward. The organization had to be aware that this might be the case when it hired Todd Monken as head coach instead of Jim Schwartz, which directly led to the defensive coordinator’s resignation.

Cleveland has several options to improve at wide receiver, and it has already been linked to Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers as a potential option this offseason. In addition, the Browns could find a star in the 2026 NFL Draft, with Ohio State prospect Carnell Tate a possibility, as Smith-Njigba was for the Seahawks at No. 20 overall in the 2023 draft.

The Browns also could face a complete rebuild on the offensive line if it loses players to potential retirement and as free agents, as expected. Monken also doesn’t seem to be set on a quarterback as of yet, right now having to choose between Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel.

As it stands, oddsmakers don’t believe the Browns will turn things around next season. They are among the teams being given the worst odds to win Super Bowl LXI.

However, as the Patriots and Seahawks proved, anything can happen in the NFL from one season to the next.

