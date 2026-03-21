Analyst Urges Browns To Pursue Troubled Veteran WR

The Cleveland Browns have addressed needs on the offensive line, at linebacker, and on special teams so far this offseason. However, they have yet to make a significant addition at wide receiver.

With the free agent market not really aligning with them, and potential trade targets perhaps never being available after all, the Browns have remained patient. Yet they could still make a notable move before the 2026 NFL Draft arrives.

The San Francisco 49ers are holding on to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, for now, despite saying he has played his last snap for them. They are waiting until June 1 to release him based on the salary cap ramifications, but they reportedly are willing to listen to trade offers before then.

Analyst Max Loeb is urging the Browns to pursue the troubled veteran wide receiver by making that trade offer before Aiyuk eventually becomes a free agent.

“The Browns in this situation look at Brandon Aiyuk and say, ‘Why not send a Day 3 pick for him?'” Loeb said.

If Brandon Aiyuk is available, what are we waiting for? #DawgPound "Why not send a Day 3 pick for him?" – @loebsleads pic.twitter.com/BGoHYcAGoF — Honor The Land (@honortheland) March 21, 2026

The 49ers can’t realistically expect to get better than a fourth-round pick for Aiyuk, based on the way his time in San Francisco is ending. After a lengthy and contentious holdout, Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2024, then did not play in 2025 with disagreements about his recovery.

Yet, the 49ers may be willing to wait as long as they can before parting with him. So, the Browns could take the risk and step in before Aiyuk hits the open market, with the Washington Commanders a likely landing spot. However, a trade would bring base salaries approaching $30 million a year to Cleveland for 2027 and 2028, which may be far too much to pay for a disgruntled player coming off a major injury.

Such a move could lessen the Browns’ need to use one of their first-round picks on the position. They have been linked to Carnell Tate at No. 6 overall, with Makai Lemon another possibility, particularly if they trade down.

Acquiring Aiyuk for a late-round pick could be an ideal low risk-high reward for the Browns, but it also could wind up being more trouble than it’s worth.

NEXT:

Analyst Gives Blunt Review Of Browns Offseason Moves