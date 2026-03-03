Browns Are Releasing Veteran Offensive Lineman

With the NFL free agent period about to begin, the Cleveland Browns are getting their books in order and looking to create some salary cap space wherever they can. Though they need to add multiple offensive linemen this offseason, they are letting one go instead.

After adding Tytus Howard in a trade with the Houston Texans, this latest move will clear some room to help with further acquisitions. That could be on the offensive line or elsewhere.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns reportedly are releasing veteran tackle Cornelius Lucas.

“Browns are releasing OT Cornelius Lucas, per source. Move saves Cleveland around $2 million in cap space,” Fowler wrote on X.

Browns are releasing OT Cornelius Lucas, per source. Move saves Cleveland around $2 million in cap space. pic.twitter.com/6mMWSSSN4j — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 3, 2026

The 34-year-old played one season for Cleveland after signing as a free agent this time last year. He appeared in 10 games and made five starts, with three in the first four weeks. Lucas made his NFL debut in 2014 with the Detroit Lions and has played for the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, and Chicago Bears.

According to Over the Cap, the Browns were about $17 million above the threshold before this move. Though it may not seem like a lot of savings, every little bit helps when a team has as many needs as the Browns do.

Cleveland is potentially about to lose all of its most-used offensive line starters from last season as free agents. Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, Cam Robinson, Ethan Pocic, and Jack Conklin are able to hit the market, though the Browns may be trying to re-sign Bitonio if he puts off his possible retirement.

Howard was acquired in part because he can play several positions, which would provide the Browns with some needed flexibility as they begin this rebuild. Though they are likely to keep the seven-year veteran at right tackle, he can also play either guard position.

Cleveland also could look at potential free agent additions at wide receiver, such as Rashid Shaheed, and maybe even at quarterback, with Malik Willis a possible target. Any extra cap space they can create will help with those efforts.

Then, on the offensive line, the Browns can turn their attention to the 2026 NFL Draft for even more reinforcements.

NEXT:

Insider Says Browns Will Explore Trade For Former First-Round QB