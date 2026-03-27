Browns Linked To Intriguing WR Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have a clear need at wide receiver that they are expected to address during the 2026 NFL Draft. While the chances of them doing so with the No. 6 overall pick may be diminishing, they could select one at No. 24, or even later.

Wide receiver is considered one of the deepest positions in this year’s class, with value to be found in each of the seven rounds. Cleveland should be able to take advantage of that and land a potential steal at some point.

The Browns are being linked to an intriguing wide receiver prospect outside the first round, with ESPN analyst Jordan Reid identifying Ted Hurst of Georgia State.

“Prospect to fill a need outside Round 1: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State. Outside of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end Harold Fannin Jr., the Browns lack perimeter threats. Hurst could unlock the team’s downfield passing game, as he averaged 15.5 yards per reception over the past two seasons,” Reid wrote.

Last season, Hurst had 71 receptions for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns. The year before, he averaged 17.2 yards per reception on 56 catches with nine TDs. That type of production, combined with his size (6-foot-4, 206 pounds), would be hard to ignore in the draft, when he could become the fifth player from his school selected since it began play as a football program in 2010.

Pro Football Focus has Hurst ranked as the No. 97 overall prospect on its big board. That would put him in play for the Browns in Round 4, as they hold the No. 107 overall pick, or elsewhere if trades are made during the draft.

Ted Hurst is a freakish vertical threat in the mold of George Pickens Day 2 player who offers awesome speed and elusiveness after the catch in addition to his acrobatics at the catch point https://t.co/BKvm7lF4aJ pic.twitter.com/bkOreVYfYQ — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 16, 2026

Cleveland has been linked to several wide receiver prospects in the first round, including Carnell Tate of Ohio State at No. 6 overall. However, Tate’s stock may be dropping with concerns over his 40-yard dash time arising from the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and his Pro Day.

Other first-round possibilities include Makai Lemon of USC and Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State, whose brother Jaylon Tyson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Browns have also held visits with Denzel Boston of Washington, Germie Bernard of Alabama, Chris Bell of Louisville, and Omar Cooper Jr. of Indiana.

The Browns are rightfully focused on the position heading into the draft, so depending on how their early picks play out, Hurst could be a potential late-round option.

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Analyst Reveals His Favorite Offseason Pickup For Browns