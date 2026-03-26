Browns Named Best Landing Spot For Top WR Prospect

The Cleveland Browns will make a splash during the first night of the NFL draft, but no one is entirely sure how. With just weeks to go, there is still a lack of clarity about which way they will go with their No. 6 pick. However, one name has been linked to the team for months, and that hasn’t changed as the draft has drawn closer.

Writing for Bleacher Report, Moe Moton stated that the Browns are the best landing spot for Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate.

Morton claims that Tate has already shown his talents in college and could do even more with a bigger workload during his rookie season.

“The Cleveland Browns have a receiver room full of potential, but they need a ready-made playmaker to help whoever starts under center. In 2025, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. led the Browns across multiple receiving stat categories with 72 catches for 731 yards and six touchdowns. Jerry Jeudy led the wide receiver unit in catches (50) and receiving yards (602). If the Browns take a wideout early in the upcoming draft, that player should be capable of being the go-to target. Carnell Tate is fit for that role. In Cleveland, Tate could post more impressive numbers than he did with the Buckeyes with a bigger workload. Because of his ability to separate and create passing windows, he’ll be a receiver-friendly target for whoever wins the starting quarterback job,” Moton wrote.

Wide receiver is a crucial position, and there has been plenty of speculation about what Cleveland will do with it. Jeudy didn’t deliver like the team wanted last season, and it’s no surprise to hear the Browns are considering a new direction.

Since 2024, Tate has had 103 receptions and 1,608 yards with 13 touchdowns for Ohio State. Some analysts believe that he could be the first wide receiver selected in the draft.

The Browns have multiple problem areas to address in the draft, so they have to decide which is most important. Tate looks like the right choice for a number of reasons, but they will likely have to use their No. 6 pick to get him.

Between now and the start of the draft, they will have to decide if he’s worth it.

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