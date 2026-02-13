Browns Potential Draft Pick Drawing Comparisons To Troy Polamalu

The Cleveland Browns are thought to have two very specific needs to address in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. However, focusing on just a wide receiver and an offensive lineman with their top two picks could cost them the chance at acquiring a potential Hall of Fame player at another position.

Unfortunately, that other player will not be a quarterback, as this year’s draft seems to have only one top prospect at that position. However, at No. 6 overall, the Browns could have a chance to acquire a generational talent on defense.

Potential Browns draft pick Caleb Downs is drawing comparisons to Troy Polamalu, with CBS Sports analyst Ryan Wilson saying that Cleveland should select the Ohio State safety if he is available.

“I’d take him. He reminds me a lot of Troy Polamalu. If you get 60 percent of Troy Polamalu, he’s worth a top 10 pick,” Ryan Wilson said.

"I'd take him. He reminds me a lot of Troy Polamalu. If he's 60% of Troy Polamalu he's worth a top 10 pick." 📞@ryanwilsonCBS on if Caleb Downs is available at 6th overall for the Browns pic.twitter.com/zgTt9Zxmf2 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 13, 2026

Downs could be considered a luxury pick for the Browns, whose defense is already the strength of the team. But if he clearly fits the draft adage of “best player available” when Cleveland is on the clock, he could be a worthy selection.

As Wilson said, if he turns out to be anything close to the player Polamalu was during his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he will be a fixture with the Browns for years to come. Polamalu was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft and went on to become a two-time Super Bowl champion, a four-time All-Pro, and an eight-time Pro Bowl selection on his way to induction in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Browns got to see him perform up close every season during his 12-year career. More recently, they have seen the impact that Kyle Hamilton has had on the Baltimore Ravens’ defense playing safety, and they likely would want a player of that caliber as well.

The Browns and new head coach Todd Monken first need to hire a defensive coordinator, who would then determine if Downs fits his scheme, but with his talent, almost any coach should be able to make use of a player like that.

NEXT:

One Potential Browns DC Candidate Is Staying With Giants