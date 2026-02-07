Insider Reveals Jim Schwartz’s Likely Plans After Leaving Browns

Jim Schwartz likely was hoping he would never have to look for another job again if he were named head coach of the Cleveland Browns. The 59-year-old defensive coordinator would get a second chance to run an NFL team, and if he was as successful as he believed he could be, he could ride it all the way to the end of his career.

Unfortunately, it was not to be. Despite being a finalist and the top internal candidate to replace Kevin Stefanski, the Browns hired Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken instead.

So, despite having one year remaining on his contract, and the Browns wanting him to stay and keep running their defense, Schwartz resigned to get away from the organization. Now, his future is in limbo.

Insider Dan Graziano recently revealed Schwartz’s likely plans after leaving the Browns, with a year off from coaching more likely than him taking a job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“There’s chatter connecting Schwartz with incoming head coach Klint Kubiak in Las Vegas for the defensive coordinator role, but I get the sense that Schwartz is more likely to sit out this year and resurface as a defensive coordinator again in the next cycle, if young, inexperienced, offensive-minded head coach candidates get some of the jobs next offseason,” Graziano wrote.

Either path is likely to be complicated. Because Schwartz resigned, the Browns still retain his rights for the duration of his contract. So, even if he did want to join the Las Vegas staff under Kubiak, Cleveland would have to sign off on that and would likely want some draft pick compensation in return.

Failing that, if Schwartz does decide to take a year off, there is no guarantee that a job will be waiting for him. Not only would he be a year older and coming off an ugly breakup with his previous employer, but if the former Detroit Lions head coach is banking on a younger coach being hired and then wanting him to be his defensive coordinator, that situation may not present itself.

As for Monken and the Browns, they were going to be facing a delicate situation if Schwartz remained or not. Now, at least they know they need to replace him, and could choose to ease that transition with an internal candidate, namely Jason Tarver of Ephraim Banda.

Whether the Browns and Schwartz cross paths again as opponents in the future remains to be seen.

