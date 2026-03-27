Analyst Breaks Down Key Traits Browns QB Needs

With all of the discussion surrounding the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation, very little has focused on what head coach Todd Monken may actually be looking for. With an offense that’s expected to be built on the running game, the QB has to be able to make Monken’s vision work.

So, simple attributes may be all that’s needed for a quarterback to emerge in the expected open competition. Whether any of the three contenders has the necessary skill set remains to be seen.

With that in mind, analyst Lance Reisland is breaking down the key traits the Browns’ starting QB must have, beginning with getting the offense to the proper run game.

“I don’t care if it’s Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, or Dillon Gabriel. Who gets the Cleveland Browns into the right run game? Who works 2nd and 3rd progression? Footwork improving? Leads? Protects the ball? Wins? That’s it,” Reisland posted on X.

I don’t care if it’s Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, or Dillon Gabriel. Who gets the Cleveland Browns into the right run game? Who works 2nd and 3rd progression? Footwork improving? Leads? Protects the ball? Wins? That’s it. #Browns — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) March 27, 2026

With Watson almost two years removed from his last NFL action, and Sanders and Gabriel showing deficiencies in the passing game during their rookie season, this seems like the most prudent approach. In addition, with a defense that’s expected to remain among the best in the NFL even without coordinator Jim Schwartz, getting safe, efficient, mistake-free football from the quarterback is the smart way to move forward.

With a completely rebuilt line that will need to mesh quickly during offseason activities, it may take a while for the offense to get up to full speed under first-time coordinator Terry Switzer. That, combined with a lack of talent at wide receiver, means a high-flying passing attack may have to wait.

Of the three possible QBs, only Gabriel has shown the ability to take care of the ball to the level that may be required. In 19 games over three seasons, Watson has 19 TD passes and 12 interceptions. Sanders had 10 INTs and seven TDs in his eight games, while Gabriel threw just two interceptions in his 10 appearances.

The things Reisland mentioned are more closely associated with an established veteran quarterback. Yet the Browns have not made a move to add one to their roster this offseason, and they may not be able to do so.

That means Watson will have to return to form quickly after his latest season-ending injury, or Sanders or Gabriel will have to grow up faster than expected for the offense to work as desired.

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