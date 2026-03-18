Quincy Williams Makes A Suggestion For Browns’ No. 6 Pick

Now that Quincy Williams is a member of the Cleveland Browns, he has a lot invested in the future of the team and its success.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Williams was asked about what his new team should do in the upcoming draft. As everyone knows, they have several important picks to use, but there isn’t a clear plan about what they will do with them.

Williams promised he would welcome any rookie with open arms, but suggested the Browns focus on acquiring an offensive player.

“Whoever they choose, I’m confident in their choice. Whoever they bring in that locker room, I’m going to make sure to have my arms around them and make them feel welcome, though. I want a more balanced team. If anything, I’d go for someone on the offensive side,” Williams said.

"Whoever they choose I'm confident in their choice… I want a balanced team if anything I'd go for someone on the offensive side." 📞New Browns LB Quincy Williams on how he'd use the No. 6 pick in the draft pic.twitter.com/tRLYaGqFiR — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 18, 2026

Williams isn’t alone with that thought, because a lot of people want the Browns to pursue an offensive talent. The question is: which one do they go with?

Players like Monroe Freeling, Carnell Tate, and Omar Cooper Jr. have been attached to the Browns, but they aren’t the only ones. And, of course, there is a chance that the Browns commit to some pretty big trade-day swaps.

There have been rumors about general manager Andrew Berry potentially trading down in the draft. By taking a lower selection – perhaps from a more desperate team like the Kansas City Chiefs – they could acquire more picks for the present as well as the future. They traded down last year, and it worked out well for them, so they may be willing to do it again.

They could use their No. 6 pick on Freeling, Tate, or someone else. Or they could move down in the draft and try their luck then. This year is a deep receiver draft, so even if Tate isn’t available later, they’d still have options.

Williams hasn’t played a single game for the Browns yet, but he knows how they need to improve.

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