Shedeur Sanders Speaks Out About Donald Trump’s Support

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most popular and polarizing players in the National Football League. He hasn’t been in the NFL for a full season, but Shedeur Sanders has already been a major talking point in the NFL and sports circles.

Even President Donald Trump – an avid lifelong football fan – has gone out of his way to shower him with praise. Trump has always been involved and voiced his thoughts on all things football, and he seems to be fond of Sanders’ game.

With that in mind, Sanders also made sure to thank Trump for his praise.

When asked about Trump’s support of him, Sanders acknowledged that Trump has been a long-time supporter of his and was thankful that he would even take time out of his schedule to speak out.

“He’s definitely been a supporter for a minute, so I’m just thankful for him even taking time out of his day to be able to speak out and support,” he said.

#Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on President Trump's support: "He's definitely been a supporter for a minute, so I'm just thankful for him even taking time out of his day to be able to speak out and support." pic.twitter.com/rtCiLtr79Y — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) November 26, 2025

A Steady Debut And A Bigger Test Ahead

Sanders got his first career win in his first career start after subbing in the prior week. The Browns rolled with him in the road game with the Las Vegas Raiders, with fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel out with a concussion.

Sanders made some nice plays and kept the chains moving with the offense, and was efficient enough to buy himself some more time in charge of the offense. The Browns will stick with him for the time being, with his next challenge coming at home against the San Francisco 49ers.

Whether Shedeur Sanders will finally put an end to the Browns’ decades-long history of struggles at the quarterback position remains to be seen.

Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure: People of all walks of life will be watching and talking about him.

