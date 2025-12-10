Browns Nation Digest (12/10); Browns Make Flurry Of Roster Moves

Top 5 Trending Browns Nation Stories

Browns Tackle Could Be Poised For Bigger Role In 2026 As the Browns face multiple injuries to their offensive line, one young lineman could prove to be poised to have an expanded role in next year’s offense—KT Leveston. Quinshon Judkins Is Leading NFL In Impressive Rookie Stat Quinshon Judkins continues to turn heads by breaking records, making history, and stuffing the stat sheet. With four games left to play, the rookie speedster is positioning himself for one of the most impressive first-year finishes in recent Browns history. Dan Orlovsky Sees Something New In Shedeur Sanders Dan Orlovsky says Shedeur Sanders showed clear growth in his last outing — his accuracy and ball placement stood out, and he looked more confident and comfortable leading the offense. If he keeps building on that progress, Orlovsky believes Sanders could make a big push to become the Browns’ long-lost long-term starter. Shedeur Sanders Given Notable Grade For Week 14 Outing Shedeur Sanders certainly had himself a night against the Titans, delivering one of his strongest performances of the season. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski rewarded the rookie field general with a solid grade after his big career outing. Browns Rookie Earns Praise For Breakout Week 14 Performance Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. earned major praise for his Week 14 showing. Even in a rough season for the Cleveland Browns, his breakout performance is a bright spot and suggests he could be a key part of their passing game going forward.

Stats of the Day

Quinshon Judkins has more rushing attempts per game (17.5) than Jim Brown in his rookie season (16.8).

The Browns are giving up the second-fewest first downs per game (16.1), behind only the Houston Texans (15.9).

Shedeur Sanders has the longest completed pass in the entire NFL over the last 4 weeks (66 yards).

Notable Browns Quotes

“They have the best rookie class in the NFL. You had Shedeur out there along with both Sampson and Judkins on the final possession, along with Isaiah Bond, Harold Fannin, and Gage Larvadain. That was the crew that marched the team down the field twice in the fourth quarter.”

— Andrew Siciliano on The Bark Tank

“I think they could have a veteran [quarterback] who’s not on the roster right now, to be honest with you. I still don’t think the Browns’ starter for next year is on the roster right now.”

— Albert Breer on 92.3 The Fan

Injury & Roster Notes

C Ethan Pocic (Achilles) — Placed on IR

(Achilles) — Placed on IR RB Jerome Ford (Shoulder) — Placed on IR

(Shoulder) — Placed on IR C Darrian Dalcourt — Signed to Practice Squad

— Signed to Practice Squad DT Keith Cooper Jr. — Signed to Practice Squad

— Signed to Practice Squad DE Ochaun Mathis — Released from Practice Squad

— Released from Practice Squad LB Mark Robinson — Released from Practice Squad

— Released from Practice Squad RB Trayveon Williams – signed from Chargers’ practice squad

Browns Player Birthdays

No Browns player birthdays today.

Today in Browns History

Against all odds, the Browns were looking to make a rare playoff push in 2023, and it all started against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With recently signed quarterback Joe Flacco lighting it up with three touchdown passes, the win kept Cleveland firmly in the playoff race and underscored Flacco’s unexpected resurgence as he stabilized the team’s injury-plagued quarterback room.

On this date, the Browns faced off against the Steelers in a 15-degree home game, the fifth-coldest Browns home game in history. Despite coming into the game with a 1-11 record, the Browns pulled off a massive win by sacking Ben Roethlisberger eight times against the previous season’s Super Bowl champions, no less.

Other Browns News

