Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, December 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Browns Nation Digest / Browns Nation Digest (12/10); Browns Make Flurry Of Roster Moves

Browns Nation Digest (12/10); Browns Make Flurry Of Roster Moves

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Nation Digest (12/10); Browns Make Flurry Of Roster Moves
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Top 5 Trending Browns Nation Stories

  1. Browns Tackle Could Be Poised For Bigger Role In 2026
    • As the Browns face multiple injuries to their offensive line, one young lineman could prove to be poised to have an expanded role in next year’s offense—KT Leveston.
  2. Quinshon Judkins Is Leading NFL In Impressive Rookie Stat
    • Quinshon Judkins continues to turn heads by breaking records, making history, and stuffing the stat sheet. With four games left to play, the rookie speedster is positioning himself for one of the most impressive first-year finishes in recent Browns history.
  3. Dan Orlovsky Sees Something New In Shedeur Sanders
    • Dan Orlovsky says Shedeur Sanders showed clear growth in his last outing — his accuracy and ball placement stood out, and he looked more confident and comfortable leading the offense. If he keeps building on that progress, Orlovsky believes Sanders could make a big push to become the Browns’ long-lost long-term starter.
  4. Shedeur Sanders Given Notable Grade For Week 14 Outing
    • Shedeur Sanders certainly had himself a night against the Titans, delivering one of his strongest performances of the season. Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski rewarded the rookie field general with a solid grade after his big career outing.
  5. Browns Rookie Earns Praise For Breakout Week 14 Performance
    • Rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. earned major praise for his Week 14 showing. Even in a rough season for the Cleveland Browns, his breakout performance is a bright spot and suggests he could be a key part of their passing game going forward.

 

Stats of the Day

  • Quinshon Judkins has more rushing attempts per game (17.5) than Jim Brown in his rookie season (16.8).
  • The Browns are giving up the second-fewest first downs per game (16.1), behind only the Houston Texans (15.9).
  • Shedeur Sanders has the longest completed pass in the entire NFL over the last 4 weeks (66 yards).

 

Notable Browns Quotes

“They have the best rookie class in the NFL. You had Shedeur out there along with both Sampson and Judkins on the final possession, along with Isaiah Bond, Harold Fannin, and Gage Larvadain. That was the crew that marched the team down the field twice in the fourth quarter.”

— Andrew Siciliano on The Bark Tank

“I think they could have a veteran [quarterback] who’s not on the roster right now, to be honest with you. I still don’t think the Browns’ starter for next year is on the roster right now.”

— Albert Breer on 92.3 The Fan

 

Injury & Roster Notes

  • C Ethan Pocic (Achilles) — Placed on IR
  • RB Jerome Ford (Shoulder) — Placed on IR
  • C Darrian Dalcourt — Signed to Practice Squad
  • DT Keith Cooper Jr. — Signed to Practice Squad
  • DE Ochaun Mathis — Released from Practice Squad
  • LB Mark Robinson — Released from Practice Squad
  • RB Trayveon Williamssigned from Chargers’ practice squad

 

Browns Player Birthdays

No Browns player birthdays today.

 

Today in Browns History

December 10, 2023: Joe Flacco wins his first game as Browns QB

Against all odds, the Browns were looking to make a rare playoff push in 2023, and it all started against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With recently signed quarterback Joe Flacco lighting it up with three touchdown passes, the win kept Cleveland firmly in the playoff race and underscored Flacco’s unexpected resurgence as he stabilized the team’s injury-plagued quarterback room.

December 10, 2009: Browns sack Ben Roethlisberger 8 times in a 13-6 win

On this date, the Browns faced off against the Steelers in a 15-degree home game, the fifth-coldest Browns home game in history. Despite coming into the game with a 1-11 record, the Browns pulled off a massive win by sacking Ben Roethlisberger eight times against the previous season’s Super Bowl champions, no less.

 

Other Browns News

Why Shedeur Sanders seizing the starting job is the best thing for the Browns: 10 Tuesday takes (Cleveland.com)

What is ‘discombobulated’? Watch the Cleveland Browns (Cleveland.com)

Browns announce unofficial depth chart for Week 15 vs. Bears (ClevelandBrowns.com)

Browns’ loss to Titans underscores 2 reasons why I think coach Kevin Stefanski will get fired (Cleveland.com)

Shedeur Sanders, Fernando Mendoza and the Browns’ path to a quarterback (NYTimes.com)

NEXT: 
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.
Analyst Predicts Bold First-Round Draft Move For Browns
ESPN analyst Todd McShay on remote set for ESPN College Football during the Clemson Tigers Media Day for the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 5, 2019, at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA.
Todd McShay Makes Eye-Opening Prediction About Shedeur Sanders’ Future
CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 23: A view of the scoreboard showing a virtual measurement during the third quarter of an NFL Preseason 2025 game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on August 23, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Sign Former Chargers RB
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 16: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 16, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Insider Reveals Notable Update About Kevin Stefanski’s Future
CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 30: Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the third quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on November 30, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Insider Hints That Browns’ Outlook On Shedeur Sanders May Be Changing
General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Insider Reveals Telling Insight About Andrew Berry’s Future
Jimmy Swartz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. As a freelance sports journalist being born and raised in Ohio, I understand the Cleveland Browns fan [...]

Browns Nation