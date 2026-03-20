Browns Send Message To Wyatt Teller After His Departure

The Cleveland Browns have lost a veteran player who has been with them for years, but they are wishing him well despite the fact that they’ll now compete against him.

Hopping on social media, the Browns were gracious and grateful as they sent Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller on his way.

They had nothing but nice things to say about Teller, who will now compete against Cleveland as he makes a new home for himself with the Houston Texans.

“Thank you, Wyatt, for seven amazing seasons of consistency, leadership, and dedication in the trenches. We wish you all the best in Houston,” the Cleveland Browns posted on X.

Thank you, Wyatt, for seven amazing seasons of consistency, leadership, and dedication in the trenches. We wish you all the best in Houston. pic.twitter.com/vD8GHj2QF1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 20, 2026

Teller saw action in 13 games last season, but as the year wound down, his role shifted, sharing his time with Teven Jenkins. As the offseason drew closer, there were a lot of questions about what would be next for Teller.

Teller’s name surfaced frequently around the trade deadline, yet Cleveland held onto him. Teller had previously said he’d like to finish his career with the Browns, so the idea of re-signing in the offseason was always possible.

But in February, Teller posted a message online confirming that he wouldn’t be coming back to Cleveland. He made sure to thank the loyal Browns fans and told them that they left a mark on his life forever.

Following that announcement, the Browns got to work on replacing Teller.

Rebuilding their offense has become a top priority for the Browns, and early moves show the team is aggressively bringing in new pieces to reshape the line.

This loss of Teller could hurt them in some ways, but it looks as if both sides are still fond of one another, so there are no hard feelings about this change.

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Veteran Defender Has Re-Signed With Browns