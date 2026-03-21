Analyst Names Biggest Weakness Of Browns’ Defense In 2026

Despite a significant change with the departure of coordinator Jim Schwartz, the expectations will remain high for the Cleveland Browns’ defense this season. Widely recognized as one of the best units in the NFL, it will be counted on to carry the team again.

The Browns also lost standout linebacker Devin Bush Jr. when the free agent signed with the Chicago Bears. They reacted quickly to replace him with Quincy Williams from the New York Jets.

Williams became an All-Pro player under Jets linebackers coach Mike Rutenberg, who was named as Schwartz’s replacement after one season with the Atlanta Falcons. Whether he can reach other players in the same manner as the Browns’ new defensive coordinator could be the key to their season.

Analyst Garrett Bush recently named that adjustment as the biggest weakness of the Browns’ defense in 2026, with Schwartz’s accomplishments difficult to live up to.

“I think one of the weaknesses is change. One thing that can’t be underestimated is, we can’t strip Jim Schwartz of all his medals. Jim Schwartz, from what he was doing, it worked,” Bush said.

In three seasons under Schwartz, the Browns’ defense ranked No. 1 overall in 2023 and was fourth last season. In 2025, linebacker Carson Schwesinger won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, and defensive end Myles Garrett set the NFL record for sacks in a season.

In addition, Bush mentioned how players in the secondary, including Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome, Grant Delpit and Ronnie Hickman, thrived in Schwartz’s system. In addition, Bush had arguably the best season of his NFL career and turned that into a big payday.

Granted, it is only fair to give Rutenberg a chance to prove himself. But it is also OK to express some doubts, as he will be a lead coordinator for the first time at any level, working under one of the oldest first-time NFL head coaches in history in Todd Monken.

Though time has passed since Schwartz’s contentious resignation after being passed over for Cleveland’s head coaching job, Rutenberg will still face a difficult initial task of winning over his players after they experienced so much success under someone else before he got there.

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