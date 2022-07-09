Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Art Modell Named Hall Of Fame Semifinalist

Art Modell Named Hall Of Fame Semifinalist

By

art modell
Cleveland Browns Fans

 

Recently, the Pro Football Hall of Fame began whittling down their list of potential semifinalist candidates for the 2023 election class.

The Seniors Committee narrowed their list to 25 former players including Clay Matthews Jr.

Additionally, the Coach/Contributor Committee reduced their list of candidates to 29, which includes former Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens owner Art Modell.

Marty Schottenheimer, who coached the Browns from 1980-1988 (the last four and a half years as head coach), is also on the Coach/Contributor list.

Both committees will examine their lists further and select 12 candidates each to move on to the final stage, which will be announced on July 27,

For Browns fans, Matthews and Schottenheimer are no-brainers who should have been inducted years ago.

Matthews played nearly 20 years in the league (including 16 years in Cleveland) and went to four Pro Bowls.

Schottenheimer played in the NFL, then coached in some of the most significant Browns contests in team history including “The Drive” and “The Fumble” AFC Championship games.

Modell, on the other hand, continues to be a pariah for the entire citizenry of Cleveland.

 

Modell’s Cleveland Tenure

Modell bought the Browns in 1961, and just over a year later, fired Paul Brown, the only head coach in the franchise’s history to that point.

In 1964, the team won their fourth NFL Championship and first since 1955 with Brown’s former assistant, Blanton Collier.

The following year, Cleveland missed a repeat championship when they lost to the Green Bay Packers in the title game.

In July of 1966, Modell issued an ultimatum to Pro Bowl running back Jim Brown, who was overseas filming the Dirty Dozen.

He was to return from filming or risk being docked his salary each week he missed training camp.

Brown had planned to retire after the ‘66 season, but called Modell’s bluff and retired immediately.

Cleveland later played in back-to-back championships in 1968 and 1969 but lost both games.

The organization didn’t get close to another title game until Schottenheimer’s teams in the late 80s.

After a rough 1988 season that was beset by numerous quarterback injuries, Schottenheimer and Modell found themselves at odds and Schottenheimer left Cleveland.

Then, in 1991, Modell hired New York Giants defensive coordinator Bill Belichick as head coach and dismissed him after the 1995 season.

 

Inexcusable 

By the end of the ‘95 season, Modell had already told the Cleveland media that he was planning to move the franchise to Baltimore.

He did just that and the Browns became the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland had no team for three years until the new Browns returned to the league in 1999 as an expansion team.

In 2000, the Ravens won Super Bowl XXXV over the New York Giants.

Modell then sold the Ravens in early 2004 and he would pass away in 2012 at the age of 87.

 

Hall Material?

If the Coach/Contributor Committee looks primarily at the number of winning seasons and championships, Modell has a great shot at getting into the Hall.

Of course, that hasn’t been enough to get him inducted in the past.

Baltimore fans will surely endorse Modell for bringing NFL football back to the city that lost their beloved Colts after the 1983 season.

However, to induct Modell into Canton (barely an hour from Cleveland) would be a low blow.

For Browns fans, seeing the man who took away their beloved franchise enshrined for all eternity is unconscionable.

Modell is already honored in Baltimore as a member of that organization’s Ring of Honor.

Considering how he treated former Browns players, coaches, and Cleveland in general, the Coach/Contributor Committee needs to make a hard pass.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
Deshaun Watson Seen Putting In Extra Work
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns
Video Shows The Last Time Baker Mayfield And Matt Rhule Met
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Browns Fan Shows Off A Permanent Baker Mayfield Reminder

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Deshaun Watson Seen Putting In Extra Work

No more pages to load