Former Player Hints Browns Could Make Big Move

The Cleveland Browns have effectively gotten quite a bit of work done in the early days of the NFL free agency period. They have signed multiple offensive linemen, found replacements for a departing linebacker and tight end, and added depth to their defensive line.

One area of need they have not addressed as of yet is wide receiver. With several potential targets signing elsewhere, Cleveland will have to figure out something else if it wants to upgrade.

Former player Tyvis Powell has a strong belief on how Browns general manager Andrew Berry will address the wide receiver position, and that is by making a trade.

“I won’t rule out the fact that they might make a trade for a wide receiver. That was one of Andrew Berry’s best moves when you think about Amari Cooper. It gets quiet before it gets loud. I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of them making a trade,” Powell said.

"I won't rule out the fact that they may make a trade for a WR. That was one of Andrew Berry's best moves when you think about Amari Cooper. It get quiet before it gets loud…I wouldn't rule out the possibility of them making a trade." 🚨 @1Tyvis w/ @Spencito_ and… pic.twitter.com/DBTIoCI7y0 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 14, 2026

Powell mentioned Brian Thomas Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars or Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals as potential trade targets for the Browns, which is in line with recent chatter. However, the Jaguars reportedly have no interest in trading Thomas, though that may just be a ploy to drive up the price, which could be the No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft that belongs to the Browns after a trade with the Jaguars last year.

Harrison is thought to be on the market as the Cardinals look to be undertaking a complete rebuild. They have already parted with quarterback Kyler Murray, a rumored Cleveland target who signed with the Minnesota Vikings, so they may be looking to move on from Harrison as well. The Ohio State product has not lived up to his status as the No. 4 overall pick from the 2023 draft, and the Cardinals may want to avoid a potential looming contract extension.

Harrison and Thomas are attractive options because they are established players who are still on their rookie deals for a few more seasons. However, with the way wide receiver prices have exploded, they would be in line for a lucrative payday sooner than someone from this year’s draft class.

Back in 2022, Berry did have success acquiring Cooper for just a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap, but taking advantage of that salary dump by the Dallas Cowboys would not apply in this case.

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