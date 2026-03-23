Insider Believes Browns Coach Could Be Interested In Top OT Prospect

The Cleveland Browns are heading toward the 2026 NFL Draft with most observers believing that they will use their two first-round picks on an offensive tackle and a wide receiver. The only thing left to determine is which position and player will be the choice at No. 6 overall, and who will be the responsive selection at No. 24.

The Browns should have multiple options available at both picks. How they prioritize the first one will be a good indicator of what they feel they’ll be able to draft at the second one.

With that in mind, insider Tony Grossi believes the Browns could be interested in a top offensive tackle prospect at No. 24 overall and will select Kadyn Proctor of Alabama.

“24. Cleveland (via Jacksonville): OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama; Comment: O-line coach George Warhop likes the behemoths,” Grossi wrote.

At 6-foot-7, 352 pounds, Proctor has the ideal size for a prototypical NFL tackle. In fact, his weight at the 2026 Scouting Combine was noticeably lower than his playing weight in college, which is a good sign that he is taking the pre-draft process and his preparation seriously.

That could be very important to the Browns, who have seen 6-foot-8, 374-pound tackle Dawand Jones experience a season-ending injury every year since he entered the league. There is a chance Jones could recover from his latest lower-body surgery and regain his starting job, but if not, Proctor could be a viable replacement.

As the offensive line coach for the Baltimore Ravens, where new Browns head coach Todd Monken was the coordinator, Warhop worked with 6-foot-6, 310-pound Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley, and 6-foot-5, 316-pound emerging right tackle Roger Rosengarten. If the Browns can create a line with bookends like that, it will go a long way to improving both their running game and pass protection.

At No. 6 overall, the Browns could select Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate to satisfy that particular need. They could also be faced with an interesting choice of his teammates on defense, if safety Caleb Downs or linebacker Arvell Reese were available there.

That would leave offensive tackle as a need, which the Browns could satisfy with Proctor.

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