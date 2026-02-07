Shedeur Sanders Explains How He Really Feels About NFL Media

If anyone is entitled to harbor a beef with the NFL media, it could be Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Though he brought a lot of negative attention on himself with some of his choices, it can be argued that he wasn’t given a fair shot as he was arriving in the league.

His fall through the 2025 NFL Draft was well-documented, and the “Legendary” party he threw for himself did little to help matters. But once the Browns finally selected him in the fifth round, he only expressed gratitude, leaving it to others, namely his father and Mel Kiper Jr., to bemoan his circumstance.

Sanders recently revealed his honest thoughts about the NFL media, saying it’s up to its members to decide if they treated him fairly.

“You can’t be mad because that is their job description. Now, if it’s right or wrong, it’s for them to judge within themself,” Sanders said.

Shedeur Sanders talks about why he doesn't get upset with NFL Media trying to create drama to go viral on social media as its their job 👀 "you cant be mad because thats their job… now if its right or wrong… its for them to judge themselves"

pic.twitter.com/6yQooRhNoo — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) February 7, 2026

Now 24 years old, Sanders was very careful in trying to always say the right thing during his first NFL season. However, even that drew criticism, as it was sometimes portrayed as being phony and calculated.

His Browns teammates may have known him better, and some have been quick to defend him during and after his rookie season. If the most important job of a quarterback is to be a leader that players will rally behind, Sanders seems to have satisfied that requirement.

Because of his famous name, and his legion of fans, which includes some media members and former players, Sanders will always receive more attention and coverage than his talent may deserve. But that is not his fault, and he seems to be comfortable with that.

For example, the very first question new Browns head coach Todd Monken was asked at his introductory press conference was about Sanders entering the offseason as QB1. Even though Monken had to expect it was coming, he deferred comment and may not have to discuss it again until training camp.

Meanwhile, Sanders will continue to go about the business of preparing for his chance to be a full-time starter in his second NFL season, no matter what the media might say about it.

NEXT:

Hanford Dixon Wins Major Cleveland Sports Award