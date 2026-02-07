© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Saturday, February 7, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Shedeur Sanders Explains How He Really Feels About NFL Media

Shedeur Sanders Explains How He Really Feels About NFL Media

Mike Battaglino
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Shedeur Sanders Explains How He Really Feels About NFL Media
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

If anyone is entitled to harbor a beef with the NFL media, it could be Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Though he brought a lot of negative attention on himself with some of his choices, it can be argued that he wasn’t given a fair shot as he was arriving in the league.

His fall through the 2025 NFL Draft was well-documented, and the “Legendary” party he threw for himself did little to help matters. But once the Browns finally selected him in the fifth round, he only expressed gratitude, leaving it to others, namely his father and Mel Kiper Jr., to bemoan his circumstance.

Sanders recently revealed his honest thoughts about the NFL media, saying it’s up to its members to decide if they treated him fairly.

“You can’t be mad because that is their job description. Now, if it’s right or wrong, it’s for them to judge within themself,” Sanders said.

Now 24 years old, Sanders was very careful in trying to always say the right thing during his first NFL season. However, even that drew criticism, as it was sometimes portrayed as being phony and calculated.

His Browns teammates may have known him better, and some have been quick to defend him during and after his rookie season. If the most important job of a quarterback is to be a leader that players will rally behind, Sanders seems to have satisfied that requirement.

Because of his famous name, and his legion of fans, which includes some media members and former players, Sanders will always receive more attention and coverage than his talent may deserve. But that is not his fault, and he seems to be comfortable with that.

For example, the very first question new Browns head coach Todd Monken was asked at his introductory press conference was about Sanders entering the offseason as QB1. Even though Monken had to expect it was coming, he deferred comment and may not have to discuss it again until training camp.

Meanwhile, Sanders will continue to go about the business of preparing for his chance to be a full-time starter in his second NFL season, no matter what the media might say about it.

NEXT:  Hanford Dixon Wins Major Cleveland Sports Award
Mike Battaglino
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Mike Battaglino
Contributor at Browns Nation
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NFL and MLB for almost three decades.

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation