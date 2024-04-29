Analysts Reveal Latest On New Browns Stadium Discussions

While fans, players, and city officials continue to push for their NFL franchise to remain along the Lake Erie shorefront at Cleveland Browns Stadium, another opportunity is privately being discussed by Browns representatives.

The movement on the new stadium is picking up steam, too.

ESPN Cleveland shared on Twitter a video clip explaining that state lawmakers met last week to hear the plans for a proposed stadium in Brook Park.

In the video clip, host Tony Rizzo explained the new stadium would include “major entertainment and redevelopment of the area.”

All signs are pointing towards a new Browns stadium in Brook Park…. Would you be in favor of that?

The plans for the new stadium were unveiled to two state representatives who organized the meeting, according to another report.

A proposed new stadium would cost several billion dollars and would require state funds to build.

Browns insider Tony Grossi was also in the clip, telling Rizzo that he believed the city of Cleveland – which is also working on revamping the existing stadium – would “grant their approval” to a new facility outside of the city.

Grossi said he believes the Browns would work a deal with local government to make the move a beneficial one for both sides.

Executive Vice President J.W. Johnson said in an interview on 92.3 The Fan earlier this month that the team was on a dual-track pathway, trying to secure funding for stadium renovation at Cleveland Browns Stadium from local and state government groups while also looking at building a new stadium outside of Cleveland.

Shortly after the Browns were sold in 2012, the team’s new managing partners – Dee and Jimmy Haslam – announced plans for renovating the stadium that were completed nearly a decade ago.

