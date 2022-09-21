Browns Nation

Browns Fans React To The Joe Haden News

By

Eli Rogers #17 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a catch in front of Joe Haden #23 of the Cleveland Browns in the overtime period during the game at Heinz Field on January 1, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

 

Cornerback Joe Haden is hanging up his cleats after 12 NFL seasons, seven of which he spent with the Cleveland Browns.

The franchise made him the seventh overall selection in the 2010 draft and he immediately made an impact during his rookie season.

The former Florida standout had 57 solo tackles, 18 passes defended, and six interceptions for Cleveland.

Those numbers ignited what became an All-Pro career for the Maryland native.

After amassing three sacks, two touchdowns, 29 interceptions, and 615 tackles in 158 games, he will retire with the Browns after signing a one-day contract.

While Haden also played five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Browns fans will never forget his demeanor on and off the field.

That fact shared by The Score football editor Daniel Valiente show show Haden made it tough to zip a pass through his defense.

It was also not a wise decision to challenge his coverage skills as long as he was around the ball.

Meanwhile, Haden was also a master at forcing opponents to give the ball away.

His 15 touchdowns allowed in 12 seasons is a monumental feat that deserves more recognition.

But aside from his uncanny talent to disrupt passing plays and complete interceptions, he was also an asset in stopping the run.

Above all, he understood that the show was not about him.

Instead, he did what he could to help the Browns and the Steelers win.

 

A Nice Person Off The Field

While he could be a terror for opposing offenses, Haden never forgot to give back to the Cleveland community.

Aside from participating in Jarvis Landry‘s Celebrity Softball game to raise funds for charity, Haden always had a smile ready for Browns fans.

He also became a fan favorite because of his fashion sense.

Without question, Browns fans, especially those who saw him play, will never forget Haden’s dominance and legacy.

