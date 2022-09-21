Browns Fans React To The Joe Haden News

Cornerback Joe Haden is hanging up his cleats after 12 NFL seasons, seven of which he spent with the Cleveland Browns.

The franchise made him the seventh overall selection in the 2010 draft and he immediately made an impact during his rookie season.

The former Florida standout had 57 solo tackles, 18 passes defended, and six interceptions for Cleveland.

Those numbers ignited what became an All-Pro career for the Maryland native.

BREAKING: CB Joe Haden is retiring from the #NFL after 12 seasons. His career stats… • 158 games

• 615 tackles, 14 TFL

• 155 PD, 29 INTs

• 7 FF, 6 FR, 3 sacks

• 2 TDs

• 3x pro bowler, 1x all-pro pic.twitter.com/WtibNtzCgX — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 21, 2022

After amassing three sacks, two touchdowns, 29 interceptions, and 615 tackles in 158 games, he will retire with the Browns after signing a one-day contract.

While Haden also played five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Browns fans will never forget his demeanor on and off the field.

Hats off to Joe Haden for a terrific career. Since 2010, no player has recorded more pass defenses than Haden (155). His longevity at the position was amazing to see and very rare. Oh yeah, his 2018 interception off Tom Brady was pretty nice, too. pic.twitter.com/LfbPexFhYs — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) September 21, 2022

That fact shared by The Score football editor Daniel Valiente show show Haden made it tough to zip a pass through his defense.

It was also not a wise decision to challenge his coverage skills as long as he was around the ball.

Meanwhile, Haden was also a master at forcing opponents to give the ball away.

Happy retirement to former #Browns cornerback Joe Haden In his 158 career games Haden had forced more than twice as many turnovers (36) than he gave up TDs (15) What a career for number 23 pic.twitter.com/twJoYXId5Q — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) September 21, 2022

His 15 touchdowns allowed in 12 seasons is a monumental feat that deserves more recognition.

But aside from his uncanny talent to disrupt passing plays and complete interceptions, he was also an asset in stopping the run.

Heck of a career for Joe Haden. A great player, one of the best run stopping CBs of his era, and a really good person who put team first. I'm so bummed the Steelers could never get him a playoff win. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 21, 2022

Above all, he understood that the show was not about him.

Instead, he did what he could to help the Browns and the Steelers win.

A Nice Person Off The Field

While he could be a terror for opposing offenses, Haden never forgot to give back to the Cleveland community.

My thoughts on Joe Haden… pic.twitter.com/wd5LQyDPVL — SAM #D4L (@samg44667) September 21, 2022

Aside from participating in Jarvis Landry‘s Celebrity Softball game to raise funds for charity, Haden always had a smile ready for Browns fans.

He also became a fan favorite because of his fashion sense.

Joe Haden teaches a lot of people to always have a smile. He might also be the most fashionable player to walk through the Steelers locker room. Congratulations on retirement https://t.co/zWWCnh4RZf — Noah Strackbein (@NoahStrackbein) September 21, 2022

Without question, Browns fans, especially those who saw him play, will never forget Haden’s dominance and legacy.