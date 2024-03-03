Browns Legend Recalls Impressive Stretch Against Opposite QBs

The Cleveland Browns had one of the best defenses in the game in the 2023 season.

Notably, legendary former Browns defensive back Ben Davis is proud of them, although they were more dominant in the defensive line than in the secondary this past season.

Even so, Davis knows one thing or two about defensive dominance and putting up big numbers.

In the latest edition of the “Burning River Sportscast” show, Davis talked about the time he had seven consecutive games with at least one interception (via Burning River Sportscast).

The most remarkable part about this is that he actually did it as a young player looking to make his mark in this league.

He claimed that it was a bit of a perfect storm, as opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators just saw him as an unproven rookie, so they obviously tried to test him in every single game.

He added that he was fortunate enough to be able to come down with at least one pick in every single one of those games, but it wasn’t just a coincidence.

Davis also credited former Browns star WR Paul Warfield, as he had to go against him in practice every single day, so that obviously pushed him and forced him to be better.

Having a good work ethic and putting in hours usually pays off in sports, and Davis was an example of that.

He was the No. 439 pick in the NFL Draft, taken in the 17th round during the first common draft of the AFL and NFL era, so not many people had him on his radar until he started intercepting everything.