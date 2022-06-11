Browns Nation News And Notes (6/11/22)

It is Saturday, June 11, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are on the heels of the mandatory minicamp beginning Tuesday, June 14.

This will once again be an interesting week of seeing the 2022 team begin to come together amid the lingering questions about quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s status for the season.

Besides the Watson situation, there are 90 players vying for a spot on the 53-man roster in August and that quest formally begins on Tuesday.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Team Plans Canton Visit Next Week

Part of the minicamp activities includes a visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

One notable player, Myles Garrett, is uncertain if he will join the team inside the HOF facilities.

Garrett explains that he does not want to go to the HOF unless he is in it.

Given how he is playing, that is likely but hopefully not for many years.

Why doesn’t Myles Garrett want to go to the Hall of Fame next week when the team visits during minicamp? “I don’t want to go until I’m in it.” pic.twitter.com/cAu0ovMJqh — Dan Labbe (@dan_labbe) June 11, 2022

2. Garrett Hosts Movie Premiere For Kids

Speaking of Garrett, he was out and about on Friday evening hosting a red carpet movie premiere of Jurassic World Dominion in Valley View, Ohio.

He was his usual self signing and interacting with his younger fans.

What a great moment for those kids!

Tonight #Browns DE Myles Garrett put on a red carpet movie screening of the new Jurassic World for several groups of kids. Beforehand he took time to meet with them, but this one moment might have been my favorite. "Mr. Garrett can you sign my jersey?" was too sweet. pic.twitter.com/mu63joT14p — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 11, 2022

3. The Countdown Is On

For those thirsting for live football, we are getting closer.

The latest count has us just Michael Dean Perry (92) days from it.

With so many questions to answer and difficult decisions to be made, it should be an interesting summer and fall.

In the meantime, let’s take a trip down memory lane courtesy of MDP who, in addition to a successful career with the Browns, had his own McDonald’s sandwich and commercial in the Cleveland area.

The younger brother of William “The Refrigerator” Perry was a media darling during his time with the Browns.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!