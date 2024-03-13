Former Browns Coach Disapproves Recent Cleveland Signing

The Cleveland Browns found a new backup quarterback in Jameis Winston.

On the surface, this looked like a great move for the organization.

Winston is nine years younger than Joe Flacco, and while he’s far less accomplished, he’s clearly more mobile, more athletic, and, some may even say, more talented.

Nonetheless, some analysts and fans haven’t been exactly thrilled about this move, including former Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

Talking on the “COME GET SOME” show, he stated that adding Winston instead of bringing Flacco back will only slow things down for the Browns (via COME GET SOME on Twitter).

Gregg Williams isn't a fan of Jameis Winston over Joe Flacco 😳 "I just shook my head on it… It's gonna slow down the process right there when Joe Flacco hits the ground running & keeps everything going." Do you agree, Browns fans?? pic.twitter.com/eOE2Xr51Ce — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) March 13, 2024

He stated that Deshaun Watson isn’t going to be able to practice early on, and now, Winston will have to learn the entire offense from scratch.

Flacco, on the other hand, would’ve allowed them to hit the ground running and not waste any reps in the offseason, and Williams states that the veteran quarterback also made everybody around him better.

Truth be told, the decision to go with Winston instead of Flacco was a bit shocking.

Both parties had talked about their desire to continue their partnership, and Flacco became a strong presence in the locker room, a fan favorite, and earned the right to get another chance in Cleveland.

Then again, some thought he could also be a distraction for Watson, and some fans could even perceive him as a legitimate threat to take his starting job.

Whether that’s the case or not, there’s nothing to speculate about anymore when it comes to a possible Flacco return, and Winston will have to earn his stripes in Cleveland now.