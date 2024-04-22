Potential Browns OT Target Expected To Go Earlier Than Anticipated

When Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson, the Browns surrendered their first-round draft picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Losing those first-day draft picks has cost Cleveland the opportunity to acquire top rookie talent over the past two seasons.

The Browns may have another instance where the team will be forced to find other athletes who are available later in this year’s draft.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported on Twitter Monday that Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul – a potential prospect the Browns have expressed interest in – should be taken much higher than originally anticipated.

Houston OT Patrick Paul is going to come off the board earlier than expected. Proven track record of experience and production: • Gave up the 2nd-fewest Total QB Pressures (9) behind only Joe Alt (5). Was also 2nd in Pass Blocking Efficiency (98.9) behind Alt • Highest Pass… pic.twitter.com/CAqw6Wg1cM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 22, 2024

Paul was originally designated as a second or third-round selection by an NFL Combine scouting report.

Schultz explained the reason for the rise is Paul’s proven record of experience and production for Houston.

Paul started in 44 games during his college career despite missing most of the 2020 season due to foot and ankle injuries.

Schultz noted that Paul gave up the second-fewest quarterback pressures behind Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt in this year’s draft class.

Paul also finished second to Alt in pass-blocking efficiency with a 98.9 rating.

The 6-foot-7, 331-pound tackle has the longest arms of anyone in his draft class.

Cleveland has had several transactions this offseason involving the offensive line.

Veteran Germain Ifedi signed with the team last week.

In April, the Browns also traded away offensive tackle Leroy Watson to Tennessee in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick.

