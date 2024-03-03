Browns Nation

Fans Have Questions About Browns 2023-24 Squad Picture

Fans Have Questions About Browns 2023-24 Squad Picture

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are coming off a great 2023 season, and none of that would’ve been possible without some unsung heroes.

We already know that Myles Garrett is a superstar, and the defense lived up to the hype and possibly even surpassed it.

However, Cleveland’s offense didn’t find much success, as Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb both suffered season-ending injuries.

Then, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco emerged from his couch to lead the Browns back to the playoffs, becoming perhaps the most unlikely hero and fan favorite we’ve seen in years.

That’s why several fans noticed his absence in the Bowns’ latest team pic of the 2023-24 campaign (via Cleveland Browns on Twitter).

Cleveland will look to keep most of their core intact for next season, but there still might be plenty of changes taking place during the next handful of weeks.

There is hope from some Browns fans that Flacco will come back for next season, as he became a beloved and strong presence in the locker room in 2023.

However, a return to Cleveland might not make a lot of sense for him.

He knows he’s reaching the end of his career, and playing time will be hard to get with the Browns in 2024.

Cleveland is high on quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson as Watson’s top backup, and while having a veteran mentor like Flacco could do wonders for him, the veteran is going to favor actual on-field snaps over being a locker-room leader.

There’s still a chance the Browns could get him back, depending on the interest in his services from other teams, but for now, we’ll just have to wait and see.

