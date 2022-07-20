3 Browns Players Who Are Long Shots To Make The Roster

As always, NFL organizations overload their rosters before training camp.

Many of these players are undrafted or late-round picks with little chance of making the team.

The Cleveland Browns are no expectation as they have a ton of fringe players on their roster.

These players will soon be competing for a backup spot on the team in camp.

Sadly, not everyone can make the team, which is a shame, but at least it gives all these players a chance to make a name for themselves.

Although, there are a few players in particular that are going to have to step up in camp if they want to make the team in 2022.

Curtis Weaver

In August of 2020, the Browns claimed defensive end Curtis Weaver off waivers from the Miami Dolphins.

He was cut by the Dolphins shortly after being drafted by the team in the fifth round.

It came as a bit of a surprise considering Weaver did play fairly well during his time at South Florida.

However, Weaver suffered an injury after playing drafted and the Dolphins’ organization didn’t feel that he offered enough upside to warrant keeping around.

Cleveland claimed Weaver, but he only managed to play one game for the team in two seasons.

The Browns decided to cut Weaver off their roster in August of 2021.

The #Browns are waiving pass-rusher Curtis Weaver, the former #Dolphins fifth-rounder, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2021

Now, the Browns have decided to give the 23-year-old another shot.

He’s currently listed as the fourth defensive end on the roster.

The Browns already have basically four players at defensive end who should be locks to make the roster.

Weaver will be competing with three or four other players at a position that is already fairly loaded.

At this point, the Browns have younger options and it’s tough to imagine Weaver making enough noise to convince the organization to keep him around.

Sheldon Day

Over the last few years, the Browns have struggled to find consistent options at the defensive tackle spot.

The hope is that the Browns finally have some decent options in the middle of their d-line.

As of right now, Jordan Elliott and Taven Bryant are expected to be the starting tackles.

Outside of that, the Browns are going to have quite a battle for backups on the roster.

One of the more notable backups is veteran tackle Sheldon Day.

Earlier this offseason, the Browns decided to bring back Day after he spent the 2021 season with Cleveland.

We have made the following roster moves:

– Re-signed DT Sheldon Day

– Signed DE Stephen Weatherly

– Signed WR Ja'Marcus Bradley and G Michael Dunn to exclusive rights tenders — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 18, 2022

Last season, Day saw limited action with the team, but recorded 21 tackles in seven games.

The 28-year-old will get another shot to earn a spot on the roster in 2022.

Although, that might not be easy with Tommy Togiai and fourth-round pick Perrion Winfrey in his way.

It seems that the Browns have decided to go the younger route at defensive end.

That being said, Day could be out of a job with the Browns having younger players with higher upside than Day.

He’ll have plenty of work ahead of him as he’ll be forced to compete with the young players in camp.

John Kelly

Some fans might remember John Kelly Jr. for his brief appearances on the Browns last season.

The former sixth-round pick saw two rushing attempts for 13 yards in four games with Cleveland.

The 25-year-old spent his first two seasons in the league with the Los Angeles Rams.

Although, Kelly didn’t make much of an impact during his eight games in two years with the Rams.

Now, he’ll look to make the Browns roster as a backup, but he’ll have a long road ahead of him.

He’ll likely be stuck competing with Demetric Felton Jr. and fifth-round pick Jerome Ford for a spot on the roster.

Right now, Felton has the lead for the job due to his versatility as a runner and pass catcher.

None of these players are expected to have much of a role, assuming any of them make the team.

However, Kelly has the longest shot to make the roster out of the three of them right now.