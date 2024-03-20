Analyst Details Potential Issues If New Browns WR Fails In 2024

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry wasted little time extending Jerry Jeudy’s contract with the team.

Jeudy’s $58 million deal, with $41 million guaranteed, raised some eyebrows around the NFL.

This is especially true in Denver, whose fans believe Jeudy underperformed in his first four seasons.

Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland explained why the extension isn’t as big a deal as some are making it (via 92.3 The Fan on Twitter).

Ken Carman explained how Deshaun Watson figures into the Jerry Jeudy contract extension. — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 20, 2024

Speaking with his sidekick, Anthony Lima, Carman predicted few will make much of Jeudy’s money down the road.

He believes the deal will seem fair if Jeudy solidifies himself as a factor in the Browns’ offense.

When details of the contract come out, Cleveland will wind up paying Jeudy the going rate for a good WR2.

And if Jeudy steps up to become the Browns’ No. 1 receiver in 2025, his contract will be a bargain.

Carman further explains what he thinks will happen if Jeudy flops in Cleveland.

Failure on Jeudy’s part most likely indicates that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson came up short as well.

That would steer the focus of critics’ wrath on Berry and Watson’s mammoth contract.

Lima and Carman agree that Berry locked up the appropriate receiver from the Browns’ pending 2025 free agents.

Although Cleveland receiver Amari Cooper is the undisputed top dawg for next season, he’s on the wrong side of 30, and his contract expires in 2025.

The Browns also believe that Jeudy has more of an upside than wide receiver Elijah Moore.

Jeudy’s deal doesn’t rule out the return of either Cooper or Moore in 2025, although Cleveland probably hopes to see one of their young draft picks step into a bigger role.